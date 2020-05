We celebrated our news director Jason Ball’s birthday this morning! A big thank you to our friends at Roobina’s Cake for the amazing cake they created for this special occasion. For more info on Roobina’s Cake and how they can help you customize a cake for your next event, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @RoobinasCake.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 8, 2020.