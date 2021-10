Co-owners, sisters and best friends Reyna and Maritza Vazquez joined us to tell us all about Hot Tacos, their new taco truck in Los Angeles. Reyna and Maritza are the co-founders of the award-winning Veracruz All Natural that has several locations in Austin, Tx.

Visit Hot Tacos’ website for more information or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 26, 2021.