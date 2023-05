Jasmine Simpkins was live out in Winchester for the 40th anniversary of the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival.

The festival will showcase some amazing food, drinks, and live music for the special celebration taking place at Lake Skinner and will run from May 19 to May 21.

For tickets and more information, you can visit TVBWF.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 19, 2023.