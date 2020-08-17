Celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso on starring in Selena Gomez’s new cooking show ‘Selena + Chef’

Celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso joined us to tell us all about Selena Gomez’s new cooking show on HBO Max. SELENA + CHEF premiered Aug 13 on HBO Max. The unscripted 10-episode cooking series features Selena Gomez as she navigates unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine. Every episode features a different celebrity chef showing her how to cook. For more info, click here. For more info on Chef Antonia Lofaso and her restaurants in L.A., you can visit her website.
