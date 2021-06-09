Celebrity chef Curtis Stone shares his cherry-amaretto lattice pie recipe

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone joined us live to share his cherry-amaretto lattice pie recipe. He also discussed his new TV show “Crime Scene Kitchen” and his restaurant Gwen, reopening on June 15.

Curtis Stone’s Sour Cherry-Amaretto Lattice Pie

Pull this cherry pie out of your back pocket for your next special summer occasion or Sunday night family meal. The pie looks like something from the best pastry shop in town but is far better than any store-bought dessert. The cherries are fresh, the dough is super buttery and tender, and the lattice allows steam to escape, thickening the juices and concentrating the flavor of the pie filling.

Serves: 8 to 10

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour and 20 minutes, plus at least 1 hour cooling time

Make-Ahead: The pie is best served warm but it will keep, covered, at room temperature, for up to 1 day.

Ingredients

3/4 cup plus 2 teaspoons sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

5 cups pitted fresh sour cherries (about 2 pounds unpitted cherries)

1/4 cup amaretto

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 cinnamon stick

Buttery Pastry Dough (recipe follows), shaped into 2 disks and chilled

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 1/2 teaspoons whole milk

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

Instructions

1. Position one rack in the lower third of the oven and a second rack just above it. Set a baking sheet on the bottom rack. (Being near the heat source will help the bottom crust bake and brown properly. The baking sheet will catch any bubbled-over juices.) Preheat the oven to 425°F.

2. In a medium bowl, combine 3⁄4 cup of the sugar, the cornstarch, and the salt. Stir in the cherries, amaretto, lemon juice, and cinnamon stick; set aside.

3. Unwrap the larger disk of dough, set it on a floured surface, and lightly dust the top of the dough. Roll out the dough into a 13-inch round, occasionally rotating the dough and dusting it with flour to prevent sticking. Brush away the excess flour and transfer the dough to a 9 1/2-inch glass pie plate, centering it in the pie plate and letting the excess dough hang over the edges. Lightly press the dough into the dish. Refrigerate the pie shell.

4. On the floured surface, roll out the other disk of dough into a 12-inch round. Using a large knife, cut ten 1-inch-wide strips from the dough round.

5. Transfer the cherry filling to the pie shell, then scatter the butter on top. Arrange the dough strips over the filling, forming a lattice (see Note on page 146). Trim the dough overhang to 3/4 inch. Pinch the bottom crust and strips together and fold the overhang under. Crimp the edges to seal. Lightly brush the lattice with the milk and sprinkle the remaining 2 teaspoons of sugar over it.

6. Bake the pie on the rack above the baking sheet for 20 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F and bake the pie for about 1 hour longer, or until the crust is deep golden and the filling is bubbling. If the crust begins to brown too quickly, tent the pie with foil. Let the pie cool on a wire rack until warm, about 1 hour.

7. Cut the pie into wedges and serve warm with ice cream.

How to Lattice:

The word “lattice” refers to the strips of pastry woven together to create the top crust. Once you get going, latticing is a pretty simple technique, and it’s fun to do. If weaving feels a bit intimidating, though, just lay half of the strips across the pie parallel to each other, then lay the remaining strips across them, perpendicular to the bottom strips. Don’t worry if your strips aren’t perfect— all the more handmade charm. He

re’s how to form a woven lattice: Lay half of the strips across the filling, spacing them evenly. Fold back every other strip; then place another strip perpendicular at the folded edge of the strips. Unfold the folded strips so they lie over the perpendicular strip. Fold back the other set of strips. Stopping about 1 inch from the first perpendicular strip, place a second perpendicular strip at the folds, and unfold the folded strips. Repeat with the remaining 3 pastry strips to cover the pie with the lattice.

Technique Tips:

How to achieve a delicate flaky crust: When making tarts or pies, the goal is to ensure your crust is delicate and flaky, and this is achieved by handling the dough as little as possible and using only a small amount of liquid. So don’t knead this dough like you would a bread dough…they are complete opposites. For pie or tart dough, you only want to gently mix it just until the dough begins to clump together; once this happens, just gently shape it into a disc, then chill it and roll it out once cold. This traps all the bits of butter that impart the flaky texture of your crust.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 9, 2021.