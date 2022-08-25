Celebrity chef and author Gaby Melian joined us live with dishes from her new cookbook, “Gaby’s Latin American Kitchen.”

The new cookbook invites kids to travel the world of Latin America with 70 recipes, incorporating Gaby’s take on dishes from across the region like Chilean hot dogs, Argentinian chicken empanadas and more.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 25, 2022.