Celebrity chef Roy Choi and ‘How LA Eats’ founder Greg Sato on their efforts to support LA minority-owned small restaurants

Celebrity chef Roy Choi and the co-founder of Finery and founder of How LA Eats, Greg Sato joined us live to talk about How LA Eats is helping to support minority-owned small restaurants right now and how they’ve teamed up to raise money for “No Us Without You.” To purchase an apron, you can visit finery.la/store

For more info on How LA Eats, you can go to finery.la/how-la-eats. For more information on Chef Roy Choi and the Kogi BBQ truck, you can visit kogibbq.com/

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 16, 2021.