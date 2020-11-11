Celebrity Chef Wolfgang Puck joined us live to tell us all about a FREE virtual event he’s hosting on Thursday, November 19th called “A Perfect Pairing – Thanksgiving and Rose.” During the live event, Wolfgang will demonstrate how to make some of his favorite Thanksgiving recipes and award-winning sommelier Jon McDaniel will offer up the top rosé pairings by Château de Berne. To attend this virtual event, you can visit their website or Chateau de Berne’s Facebook page. For more info on Wolfgang Puck, his restaurants, catering company and more, you can visit his website.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 11, 2020.
Celebrity Chef Wolfgang Puck hosting a free virtual event and sharing all his favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Celebrity Chef Wolfgang Puck joined us live to tell us all about a FREE virtual event he’s hosting on Thursday, November 19th called “A Perfect Pairing – Thanksgiving and Rose.” During the live event, Wolfgang will demonstrate how to make some of his favorite Thanksgiving recipes and award-winning sommelier Jon McDaniel will offer up the top rosé pairings by Château de Berne. To attend this virtual event, you can visit their website or Chateau de Berne’s Facebook page. For more info on Wolfgang Puck, his restaurants, catering company and more, you can visit his website.