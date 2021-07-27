Celebrity nutritionist Dr. Daryl Gioffre shares avocado health benefits and recipes

National Avocado Day is July 31. Dr. Daryl Gioffre, a celebrity nutritionist, Founder of Alkamind and the author of “Get Off Your Sugar,” joined us live with the health benefits of avocados and healthy recipes you can whip up with avocado.

For recipes mentioned by Gioffre, see below:

Chocolate Almond Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 handfuls of fresh spinach

1 cup unsweetened almond or coconut milk from a carton

1 frozen banana

2 tablespoons raw cacao powder

1⁄2 Hass avocado, peeled and pitted

2 tablespoons raw almond butter

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions

In a blender, blend together the spinach and almond milk until smooth. Then, add the banana, avocado, cacao powder, almond butter, and cinnamon and blend until smooth.

Avocado Keto Wrap-ups

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 romaine lettuce leaves

1 Hass avocado, peeled, pitted, and diced, or 2 to 3

Heaping tablespoons hummus (for homemade, see page 255)

Smashed adzuki beans (optional; Eden Organics is great), for more protein and added delicious flavor 4 large fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon red onion, diced

Handful of sprouts or microgreens

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice Sea salt (Celtic Grey, Himalayan pink, or Redmond Real Salt) Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Set out each romaine leaf as you would a rice paper roll or a piece of sandwich bread. Smear half of the avocado or hummus into the romaine leaves and add a spoonful of smashed adzuki beans (if using), top with the rest of the diced avocado or hummus, then the cilantro, onion, and sprouts or microgreens. Drizzle the lime juice on top, and season to taste with sea salt and pepper. Roll the leaves to form a wrap or burrito shape and enjoy right away.

Chilled Cucumber Avocado Soup

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 Hass avocados, peeled, pitted, and sliced

2 medium-size cucumbers, roughly chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

1⁄2 teaspoon sea salt (Celtic Grey, Himalayan pink, or Redmond Real Salt)

Freshly ground black pepper 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

1⁄2 cup filtered water (optional)

Instructions

Reserve half of one of the avocados for garnish. Place the other ingredients, except the water, in a blender and blend until smooth. Add filtered water to thin to your desired consistency. Taste for seasoning and adjust as needed. Serve garnished with the reserved avocado slices.

Avocado Chocolate Mousse

Serves 2

Ingredients

1½ Hass avocados, peeled and pitted

2⁄3 cup coconut water, ideally raw 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

2 tablespoons raw cacao

3 dates, pitted (you can use 5 to make it a little sweeter)

1½ teaspoons sea salt (Celtic Grey, Himalayan pink, or Redmond Real Salt)

Instructions

Combine all the ingredients in a blender, and blend on high speed, then serve. You can also refrigerate before serving to make a firm mousse. To make a healthy version of Fudgsicles, pour the mousse into ice pop molds and freeze for 30 minutes (if you can wait that long!).

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 27, 2021.