Celebrity nutritionist Dr. Daryl Gioffre shares strategies and recipes to avoid stress eating this fall

Celebrity nutritionist, Alkamind founder and author of “Get Off Your Sugar” Dr. Daryl Gioffre joined us to share why stress can lead to bad eating habits and a sugar-craving cycle, as well as how to break it with some of his favorite low-sugar fall recipes.
See below for all the recipes mentioned by Dr. Gioffre.
Grain-free Granola
Serves 6, Servings of 1/2 cup each
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup raw almonds
- 1⁄2 cup raw pistachio nuts
- 1⁄2 cup macadamia nuts
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil, melted
- 1⁄2 teaspoon sea salt (Celtic Grey,Himalayan pink, or Redmond Real Salt)
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1∕8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1∕8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional; add more or less to heat preference)
- 1∕3 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
- 1/4 cup shelled raw pepitas (pump- kin seeds)
- Unsweetened almond or coconut milk, for serving (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Place the almonds, pistachio nuts, and macadamia nuts in a baking pan and add the coconut oil.
- In a small bowl, stir together the sea salt, coriander, ginger, cinnamon, and cayenne (if using).
- Sprinkle the seasoning mixture over the nuts and stir well to fully coat the nuts with the oil and seasonings.
- Bake for 10 minutes more, stirring at the 5-minute mark.
- Next, add the coconut flakes and pepitas to the pan. Bake for 3 minutes, or until the mixture is toasted.
- Remove from the oven and let cool, then store in an airtight container.
- Serve, if desired, in a bowl with almond or coco- nut milk.
Famer’s Lentil Soup
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 4 large carrots, thinly sliced
- 4 celery stalks, thinly sliced
- 2 medium-size or 1 large garlic clove, peeled and minced
- Pinch of sea salt (Celtic Grey, Himalayan pink, or Redmond Real Salt)
- Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
- 4 cups Vegan Protein Boneless Broth or organic vegetable broth
- 1 cup dried green lentils, rinsed and drained (or any color lentil you choose)
- 2 cups chopped kale or spinach
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
Instructions
- In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the coconut oil on medium heat.
- Once melted, add the onion, carrots, celery, and garlic.
- Season with a pinch of salt and pepper, then sauté, stirring occasionally, for 4 minutes.
- Add the broth and increase the heat to bring to a boil.
- Add the lentils, then lower the heat, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the lentils are tender.
- Add the kale and thyme and cook long enough for the kale to wilt (a few minutes at most) and taste for seasoning.
- Serve in a bowl.
Maca Hot Chocolate
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 2 cups unsweetened almond or coconut milk from a carton
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1 tablespoon raw cacao powder
- 1 teaspoon maca powder
- 4 pinches of ground cinnamonPinch of sea salt (Celtic Grey, Himalayan pink, or Redmond Real Salt)
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground turmeric (optional) Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)
Instructions
- Heat the almond milk and coconut oil together in a medium-size saucepan over low heat.
- Once heated, transfer to a blender, add the remaining ingredients, blend well until frothy, and serve.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 28, 2021.