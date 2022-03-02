Cerritos College opens free food pantry to feed hungry students

Megan Telles was live at Cerritos College with a preview of their free food pantry that will help feed hungry students.
Visit Cerritos College’s website for more information on the pantry.
Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 2, 2022.
by: Megan Telles, Nancy CruzPosted: / Updated:
Megan Telles was live at Cerritos College with a preview of their free food pantry that will help feed hungry students.
Visit Cerritos College’s website for more information on the pantry.
Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 2, 2022.