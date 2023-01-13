With over 3,000 companies showing off gadgets at CES 2023, it’s like an episode of Shark Tank. There are pitches for new products around every corner. Here’s a look at some that caught my eye, including a Flowbee style groomer for pets that people love.

Brita Hub

Brita is working with Hamilton Beach to make their first water filtration system that sits on your countertop instead of the fridge.

Brita says they are on a mission to stop people from drinking out of plastic water bottles.

The system looks like a K-Cup coffee machine – you fill the 60-ounce reservoir with water, then dispense it into a cup or reusable water bottle.

The filtration happens instantly, so there’s no waiting for water. The filter is $30 and lasts about six months. The biggest downside I can see is that the device doesn’t chill the water.

“A lot of consumers don’t want the pitcher in their refrigerator anymore. It takes up too much space, or they want their water to filter faster and have a better water filter on it,” said Mary Beth Brault of Hamilton Beach.

The hub will sell for $180 and goes on sale soon.

Roku TV

Roku was showing off its new TV. I know, this is a confusing one because Roku has been synonymous with TV’s ever since TCL introduced their popular lineup of Roku TV’s years ago.

But these new TVs are actually made by Roku and run Roku software.

“After years of innovating in streaming, we’re going to apply that same kind of innovation to the entire TV experience,” explained Llyod Klarke of Roku.

There will be 11 models ranging from 24 to 75 inches with prices from $119 to $99.

“It gives us the ability to lean even more into the experience of simplicity we’re going to make it very easy for customers and viewers to get to the show that they want to get to,” said Klarke.

All Roku TV’s will come with a voice remote, the top-of-the-line models will offer hands free voice controls, a way to find a lost remote and the ability to plug in a pair of headphones.

Neakasa P1 and P2 Pro Pet Grooming Kits

Don’t mind the oddly specific name – these are a Flowbee styling grooming system for your cat or dog.

There is a small vacuum with a cord that allows for various attachments that trim and comb, sucking hair away as you groom. Although I didn’t see a demo on a real dog or cat – they were using a hair-like rug – the idea seems pretty feasible.

“It’s really good for pets’ health if you do that on a daily basis, use the brush… and also, when you have a pet it’s kind of messy, but this one it solves all the problems,” said Raymond Li of Neakasa.

I posted a video of the grooming system to my Instagram and the comments came in fast – people that have already gotten one of these systems seem to love it.

The original P1 system is $160. A new and improved P2 system is $200 and it is quieter and has a detachable hose. The systems are currently on sale on Amazon at discounted prices.