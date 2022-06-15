Megan Telles reports from the Riverside Art Museum to preview the brand new Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture, also known as “The Cheech.”

Inspired by actor and comedian Cheech Marin, this new center will feature collections of Chicano art, from paintings to photographs to sculptures. The Cheech Marin Center’s goal is to provide everyone with a look at a Chicano art collection into every community.

The Cheech will be joining the Riverside Art Museum and opening day to this new center will be on Saturday.

The Museum is located at 3581 Mission Inn Ave. in Riverside.

Visit their website to learn more about The Cheech as well as ticket information to plan your visit.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 15, 2022.