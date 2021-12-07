Chef Alexis Sicklick shares recipes from new cookbook ‘A Taste of The Nutcracker’

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chef and author Alexis Sicklick joined us live with recipes from her new cookbook “A Taste of The Nutcracker.

Visit Alexis’ website for more information or follow her on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 6, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News