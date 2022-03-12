Chef Jamie Gwen on classic St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and inspired leftovers

Chef Jamie Gwen shares St. Patrick’s Day recipes for classic corned beef, a faster way to prepare the traditional dish, plus inspired meal ideas for leftovers.

TRADITIONAL CORNED BEEF DINNER

1 corned beef brisket (about 4 pounds), with seasonings

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 bay leaves

15 Dutch yellow potatoes, peeled

8 medium carrots, halved crosswise

1 medium head green cabbage, cut into wedges

Horseradish Sauce: 3 tablespoons butter 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon granulated sugar 1 tablespoon cider vinegar 1/4 cup prepared cream-style horseradish



Place the brisket, brown sugar and bay leaves in a large Dutch oven or stockpot; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 2 hours. Add potatoes and carrots; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 45 minutes longer. Add cabbage to the pot; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until cabbage is tender, about 15 minutes. Remove vegetables and corned beef; keep warm.

For the Horseradish Sauce, strain and reserve 1-1/2 cups of the cooking juices; skim the fat from the reserved juices. In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat; stir in the flour until smooth. Gradually whisk in 1 cup of the reserved juices. Stir in sugar, vinegar and horseradish; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook and stir until thickened.

Cut beef across the grain into slices. Serve with vegetables and sauce.

SHEET PAN CORNED BEEF DINNER

3 pounds Bill Bailey’s Corned Beef

1/2 cup Dijon mustard

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

2 bunches baby carrots, peeled

6 Dutch yellow potatoes, halved

1 bunch fresh thin asparagus stalks

Olive oil

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Preheat the oven to 375ºF. Open the Bill Bailey’s Corned Beef and rinse well, then pat dry.

Place two large pieces of aluminum foil overlapping on a work surface. Place the corned beef fat-side up on the foil. Spread the Dijon mustard over the top and sides of the corned beef, then sprinkle with the brown sugar. Wrap the brisket with the aluminum foil to form a package. Place the aluminum foil package on a sheet pan and place the sheet pan in the oven. Pour enough water into the sheet pan to come 1/2-inch up the sides of the pan. Roast for 2 1/2 hours.

Meanwhile, toss the carrots and potatoes respectively with olive oil to coat and season with salt and pepper. Remove the sheet pan from the oven and place the carrots and potatoes around the foil packet of corned beef. Place the sheet pan back in the oven and roast for 30 minutes more.

Remove the sheet pan from the oven and open the foil packet to expose the corned beef, folding back the edges. Place the asparagus on the sheet pan. Turn the oven to Broil. Once hot, broil for 5 minutes, turning the sheet pan often or until the corned beef is golden brown and bubbly and the asparagus is blistered. Serves 6 to 8.

EASY CORNED BEEF HASH WITH POACHED EGGS & CHIPOTLE KETCHUP

Corned Beef Hash: 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 2 cups diced red-skinned potatoes 2 cups Bill Bailey’s Corned Beef, cubed 1/4 medium yellow onion, grated 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley Freshly ground black pepper

Poached Eggs: 4 cups water 1/4 cup distilled white vinegar 1/2 teaspoon salt 8 large eggs

Chipotle ketchup: 1 cup ketchup 1 tablespoon adobo sauce from a can of chipotles in Adobo Sauce 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 tablespoon honey Juice of 1 lime



Combine the olive oil and butter in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the diced potatoes and cook, stirring often, for 1o minutes or until the potatoes begin to turn golden. Add the corned beef and grated onion and continue to sauté, stirring often, until the potatoes are tender and the mixture is golden brown. Add the mustard and chopped parsley and stir to combine. Season with freshly ground pepper.

Meanwhile, to poach the eggs, combine the water, vinegar and salt in a saucepot and bring to a gentle simmer. Crack an egg into a ramekin or small bowl. Use a spoon to stir the water to form a tornado effect, then carefully slide the egg into the hot water. Quickly repeat, poaching 4 eggs at a time. Repeat the process until all of the eggs are cooked. Poach the eggs, turning them occasionally with a spoon, until the whites are firm and the yolks are still soft, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the eggs and transfer to a kitchen towel to remove any excess water.

To make the Chipotle ketchup, combine the ingredients in a small mixing bowl and whisk to blend.

Divide the corned beef hash among plates and top with the poached eggs. Serve with the Chipotle Ketchup. Serves 4.

REUBEN SANDWICH IN A WAFFLE IRON

4 slices rye bread (or dark rye or marbled rye bread)

8 oz. sliced corned beef

8 oz. thinly sliced Swiss cheese

1 cup sauerkraut

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

Thousand Island dressing: 1 cup mayonnaise 1/4 cup chili sauce or ketchup 2 tablespoons pickle relish 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce Pinch of sugar and salt



Preheat a waffle iron. Place 2 slices of the bread on a work surface. Spread one side of each slice with the Thousand Island dressing. On one slice of bread, stack a few slices of the cheese and some corned beef. Add some sauerkraut and top with the other slice of bread; push together to form a sandwich.

Spread the softened butter on both sides of the sandwich and place in the hot waffle iron. Cook until the sandwich is golden brown on both sides and the cheese is melted. Repeat with the remaining sandwich. Makes 2 sandwiches.

REUBEN DIP

One 8-ounce package cream cheese, at room temperature

8 ounces cooked corned beef, coarsely chopped

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1/2 cup sauerkraut, drained well

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup Thousand Island dressing

Rye crackers

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a pie plate or oven-safe skillet with nonstick spray.

In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, sour cream, and dressing and mix well. Spread into prepared pie plate and bake until hot and bubbly, about 15 to 20 minutes. Serve with crackers or chips.

CORNED BEEF TACOS

1 pound Bill Bailey’s Fully Cooked Corned Beef

Sauce: 1/2 cup mayonnaise 2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt 2 teaspoons granulated sugar 1 teaspoon prepared cream-style horseradish, or more to taste Salt and freshly ground pepper

Tacos: 2 cups cole slaw mix (finely shredded cabbage & carrots) 1/2 red onion, peeled and thinly sliced 8 street-taco size tortillas Pickled jalapeños Fresh cilantro leaves



Heat the Bill Bailey’s Fully Cooked Corned Beef in the microwave according to package directions and total weight. Let cool slightly, then slice thinly for the tacos.

To make the sauce, whisk together the mayonnaise, yogurt, sugar and horseradish. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Blister the tortillas on both sides over an open flame. Combine the cole slaw mix and red onion in a mixing bowl and toss to combine. Fill the base of each tortilla with the cabbage mixture and top with warm slices of corned beef. Drizzle the tacos with the sauce, top with pickled jalapenos and finish with fresh cilantro leaves. Serves 4.

CORNED BEEF & WHITE CHEDDAR SLIDERS WITH GUINNESS BBQ SAUCE

BBQ Sauce: 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 small sweet yellow onion, diced 3 garlic cloves, minced 1/2 cup molasses 1 cup Guinness beer 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar 1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar 1 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper 1 cup prepared tomato sauce

Sliders: 2 pounds Bill Bailey’s Fully Cooked Corned Beef 12 Sweet Hawaiian Slider Rolls 1/2 pound Aged White Cheddar Cheese, sliced cole slaw



For the Guinness BBQ Sauce, combine the butter and olive oil in a saucepan. Add the onion and sauté until tender and beginning to caramelize, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 2 minutes more, stirring constantly. Add the molasses, beer, brown sugar, vinegar, salt, pepper and cayenne and bring to a boil. Turn down the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the tomato sauce and cook for 30 minutes more, stirring often. To make the sandwiches, heat the Bill Bailey’s Fully Cooked Corned Beef in the microwave according to package directions and total weight. Let cool slightly, then slice in 1/4-inch thick slices.

Preheat the broiler to high heat. Spread the top and bottom of each slider bun with BBQ Sauce. Top with corned beef and slices of cheddar cheese. Place the sliders underneath the broiler to melt the cheese. Finish the sliders with a spoonful of cole slaw and the top bun.

