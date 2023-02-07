Chef Jamie Gwen joined us live with delicious recipes for the big game.

Pub Beer Cheese

•Two 8-ounce blocks cream cheese, at room temperature

•2 cups Cheddar cheese, finely shredded

•1/4 cup Pale Ale or Lambic

•3 tablespoons freshly chopped chives

•1 teaspoon caraway seeds

•2 teaspoons roasted garlic powder

•Salt & freshly ground pepper

For Dippers: Soft Pretzels, Brats, Chips

In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with dippers of your choice.

Hot Cheeto Fries

•1 pound flank steak

•1 teaspoon taco seasoning

•1 lime

•2 avocados

•1/2 cup Mexican Crema

•8 ounces Velveeta cheese

•1 large bag Flaming Hot Cheetos

•Cilantro Leaves

•Pickled Red Onions

Thinly slice the flank steak into thin pieces and place in a mixing bowl. Add the taco seasoning, the juice of 1/2 a lime and salt. Let marinate for 30 minutes.

In your blender, combine the avocado, remaining 1/2 of lime juice, 1/4 cup Mexican Crema and salt and pepper. Blend until smooth.

In a large sauté pan, add 1 tablespoon of canola oil and heat over high heat until almost smoking. Add the marinated meat and cook until meat is golden brown all over, tossing often, about 4 minutes.

In a small saucepan melt the Velveeta cheese until smooth.

To serve, pile the Flaming Hot Cheetos on a platter or board. Top with the cooked meat. Dress with the Avocado Sauce, melted cheese, remaining Crema, cilantro leaves and pickled red onions.

Honey Garlic Slow Cooker Ribs

•1 tablespoon salt

•1 tablespoon pepper

•1 tablespoon smoked paprika

•1 tablespoon Ancho chili powder

•One 3-pound rack of pork ribs, cut into 4-bone pieces

•1 cup honey

•1/2 cup soy sauce

•12 garlic cloves, minced

In a small bowl, combine the salt, pepper, paprika and chili powder. Season the ribs all over with the spice mixture. Add the honey, soy sauce and minced garlic to a large slow cooker. Place the ribs in your slow cooker and toss to coat with the sauce. Place the ribs so that they are standing up in the slow cooker and so the meat is against the walls of the slow cooker, with the bone-side facing in. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 7 hours. Serve with the sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers

•3 cups cooked rotisserie chicken, shredded

•2 stalks celery, minced

•2 small carrots, minced

•4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

•1/2 cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce

•1/3 cup water

•Wonton or gyoza wrappers

•Ranch dressing, for dipping

In a large mixing bowl combine shredded chicken, celery, carrots, cream cheese and hot sauce. Mix well to make the filling.

To form the potstickers, scoop a teaspoon of the filling into the center of a wrapper. Wet your fingers with water and brush the top edge of the wrapper with water. Fold the wrapper over and seal, then crimp the edges to close the potsticker.

Heat a thin layer of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place the potstickers seam-side-up in the pan and do not touch them! After 3 minutes, when they are golden brown, add the water and cover the skillet.

Let the potstickers steam for 2 minutes or until the water has mostly evaporated. Remove the lid and cook for 1 minute more.

Serve with Ranch for dipping.

•Jalapeno White Chicken Chili

•2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

•1 medium yellow onion, chopped

•4 cloves garlic, minced or grated

•3 tablespoons Melissa’s Jalapeno Escabeche, drained

•2 teaspoons ground cumin

•1 teaspoon smoked paprika

•1/2 teaspoon chili powder

•Salt and freshly ground pepper

•1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs

•4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

•4 ounces cream cheese

•1 can white beans, drained

•1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

•1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

•Avocado, sour cream, green onions and lime wedges

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, escabeche, cumin, paprika and chili powder. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring often. Add the chicken thighs and broth, bring to a simmer and cook slowly, for about 20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.

Remove the chicken thighs from the pot and shred using 2 forks. Return the shredded chicken to the pot and add the cream cheese, white beans and cheddar cheese. Cook 10 minutes more.

Ladle the chili into bowl sand top with cilantro, avocado, sour cream, green onions and a lime wedge.

Epic Guacamole Board

Mango Jalapeno Guacamole

•2 large ripe avocados, pitted and peeled

•2 tablespoons freshly chopped cilantro

•1 small shallot, minced

•1 tablespoon minced jalapeno, seeds and veins removed

•Juice of 1 limeSalt & freshly ground pepper

•1 cup diced mango

Combine the ingredients, leaving out the mango and mash to the desired consistency. Stir in the mango and serve.

Corn + Cotija Guacamole

•1 cup Melissa’s Roasted Dried Corn

•2 tablespoons sour cream

•1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

•1/2 teaspoon chili powder

•1/4 cup crumbled cotija cheese

•2 large avocados, pitted and peeled

•1 small shallot, minced

•1 Roma tomato, seeded and diced

•Salt & freshly ground pepper

In a mixing bowl, combine the corn, sour cream, lime juice, chili powder and cotija cheese. Set aside.

In a separate large bowl, combine the avocado, shallot and tomato. Season with salt and pepper and mash to the desired consistency. Add half of the corn mixture and stir to combine. Transfer to a serving bowl and spoon the remaining corn mixture on top of the guacamole.

Grilled Guacamole

•4 avocados, pitted and peeled

•1 small red onion, halved

•2 jalapeños

•Juice of 1 lime

•1 teaspoon ground cumin

•Salt

•Olive oil, for brushing

Heat your grill to high or place a grill pan over high heat. Using a pastry brush, brush the avocado halves and onion halves with olive oil, then oil the grill grates or grill pan. Place the avocados, flesh-side down on the grill, along with the onion halves and jalapeños and cook until lightly charred, 2 to 3 minutes for the avocado, 6 to 8 minutes for the jalapeños.

Scoop out the grilled avocado. Finely chop the onion and jalapeños, removing the seeds and veins and add to the avocado along with the lime juice and cumin. Mash to the desired consistency and season with salt and pepper.

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

•1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

•2 teaspoons smoked paprika

•Salt & freshly ground pepper

•1 large egg

•1 cup buttermilk

•2 tablespoons Frank’s Red Hot

•1 large head of cauliflower

•Vegetable oil, for frying

•2 tablespoons cayenne pepper

•2 tablespoons brown sugar

•1 teaspoon garlic powder

•1 teaspoon paprika

In a large shallow dish, combine the flour and smoked paprika and season liberally with salt and pepper. In another large shallow dish, whisk the egg, buttermilk and hot sauce together until combined.

Slice the cauliflower head into 1/2-inch-thick slices from top to bottom.

Working one at a time, coat each cauliflower steak in the flour mixture, then dredge in the egg mixture, then return the cauliflower steaks to the flour mixture, firmly pressing to adhere.

Place a wire rack on a baking sheet. In a large shallow pot, heat 1/2-inch of oil to 350°F. Working in batches, fry the breaded cauliflower until golden brown on both sides, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the fried cauliflower to the baking sheet.

Combine the cayenne, brown sugar, garlic powder and paprika in a small bowl. Add 1/4 cup of the hot oil form the pan you fried the cauliflower in. Stir to combine and drizzle over the cauliflower; serve hot.

No-Bake Peanut Butter Pie

•25 Oreos

•4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

•1 cup creamy peanut butter

•One 8-ounce package cream cheese, at room temperature

•1 1/4 cups powdered sugar

•One 8-ounce container Cool Whip, thawed

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place the Oreos in your food processor and grind until fine crumbs form. Add the melted butter and pulse to combine. Press the mixture into a pie pan and bake for 7 minutes. Cool completely.

Using an electric mixer, beat the peanut butter with the cream cheese until smooth. Add the powdered sugar and beat until smooth. Add the Cool Whip and beat until smooth. Pour the filling into the crust, and smooth the top. Chill for at least 2 hours before serving.

Whipped Lemonade

•1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

•2 cups heavy whipping cream

•1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

•2 cups ice cubes

Combine the lemon juice, heavy cream, condensed milk and ice cubes in your blender and blend on high for 30 seconds. Pour the whipped lemonade into serving glasses.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 7, 2023.