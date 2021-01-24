Chef Jamie Gwen shares delicious recipes for that air fryer you don’t know what to do with

If you received an air fryer for the holidays that’s still sitting in the box, Chef Jamie Gwen is here to the rescue. On KTLA Weekend Morning News, she shares simple and delicious air fryer recipes to take you from breakfast through dinner and dessert. Recipes reproduced below by permission of Chef Jamie using products from Ralphs, Melissa’s Produce, and Kalorik Air Fryers.

AIR FRYER BAGELS

If you have 3 simple ingredients, an air fryer and 20 minutes, you can make bagels at home!

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 egg, beaten

Toppings: Everything seasoning, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, salt, etc.

In a mixing bowl combine the flour and yogurt and mix with a fork or spatula until well combined, it will look like small crumbles.

Lightly dust additional flour on a work surface and remove the dough from the bowl. Knead the dough for about 5 minutes, adding additional flour as necessary, until the dough is smooth and elastic.

Divide the dough into 4 equal pieces. Roll each into a ball, then flatten into a 1/2-inch round, to form bagels. Cut a circle from the middle of each bagel, using a pastry tip or cookie cutter. Brush the top of each bagel with egg wash and sprinkle with the seasoning of your choice.

Place a piece of parchment paper in the bottom of your air fryer basket. Place the bagels on the parchment in a single layer and air fry at 330ºF for 18 minutes or until cooked through, turning the bagels over at the 10-minute mark. Cool and eat! Makes 4 bagels.

AIR FRYER GAME DAY NACHOS

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t love nachos! For the big game, football parties, Taco Tuesday and more, these pantry-based nachos air fry in 3-minutes, so you’ll never have to make your fans wait!

3 cups tortilla chips

1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken

1/2 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup canned fire roasted diced tomatoes, drained

4 ounces canned fire-roasted green chilies

2 cups shredded Mexican Blend cheese

green onions, sour cream & avocado

Using the barrel pan included in your air fryer, begin by placing a single layer of tortilla chips in the bottom of the pan (you will create 3 layers). Top with 1/3 of the shredded chicken, 1/3 of the black beans, 1/3 of the diced tomatoes, 1/3 of the green chilies and 1/3 of the shredded cheese. Repeat to make 3 layers total, ending with the toppings and the cheese.

Air Fry at 360ºF for 3 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Serves 2.

AIR FRYER PARMESAN PORK CHOPS

Juicy, tender and bursting with flavor.

4 boneless pork chops, about 1-inch thick

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese grated

2 tablespoons seasoned breadcrumbs

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley

olive oil cooking spray

salt and freshly ground pepper

Season the pork chops with salt and pepper and rub them all over with olive oil.

In a shallow bowl, combine the parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, paprika, garlic powder and parsley. Dip each pork chop in the breadcrumb mixture and coat well on both sides.

Place the pork chops in your air fryer in a single layer; depending on the size of your air fryer, you may need to cook them in batches. Spray the pork chops on both sides with olive oil cooking spray.

Air fry at 360ºF for 15 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 145ºF. Serves 4.

AIR FRIED BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER with HOMEMADE RANCH

Perfect for armchair quarterbacks during the big game, this delicious snack uses your air fryer to achieve crispy deliciousness without all that oil! Air Fried Cauliflower is perfect for vegetarian eaters and it pairs well with your favorite creamy dip. May the best team win.

1 small head fresh cauliflower

1/2 cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon garlic powder

dash of Worcestershire Sauce

Cut the cauliflower into bite-sized florets. Combine the hot sauce, melted butter, olive oil, garlic powder and Worcestershire sauce in a mixing bowl and whisk until smooth. Add the cauliflower florets and toss well to coat.

Arrange the cauliflower in a single layer in your air fryer basket. Air fry at 375ºF for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden and just tender. Serve with homemade ranch. Serves 4 as an appetizer.

HOMEMADE RANCH DRESSING

Zesty and herbaceous, this dressing comes together in no time.

3/4 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

Combine the dressing ingredients in your blender and blend until smooth. Makes 1 cup.

AIR FRYER BAKED POTATOES

Did you know that the best baked potato is made in your air fryer? Crispy exterior, fluffy inside, no oven needed!

2 baking potatoes, scrubbed clean

olive oil

salt

Pierce the potatoes all over using the tip of a small sharp knife. Rub the potatoes with olive oil and season liberally with salt all over.

Place the potatoes in the basket of your air fryer and air fry at 350ºF for 20 minutes. Turn the potatoes over and air fry at 350ºF for 20 minutes more. Depending upon the size of your potatoes, cook until tender. Makes 2 perfect baked potatoes.

AIR FRYER BROWN SUGAR APPLE CRISP

Savor the season and embrace the beauty of a bevy of apple varieties with this simple and satisfying dessert made easy in your air fryer.

FILLING : 4 apples – peeled, cored and sliced 1/2-thick juice of half a lemon 3 tablespoons granulated sugar pinch of salt

: TOPPING : 1/2 cup all-purpose flour 1/2 cup old-fashioned oats 1/4 cup granulated sugar 1/4 cup brown sugar 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon salt 8 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, diced

:

Combine the sliced apples, lemon juice, sugar and salt in a mixing bowl and toss to combine well.

Meanwhile, make the topping by combining the flour, oats, granulated sugar, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and salt in another mixing bowl. Mix to combine well. Add 5 tablespoons of the cold butter and using a pastry cutter or your hands, cut the butter into the flour mixture until the mixture resemble coarse crumbs.

Spray the baking pan from your air fryer with non-stick cooking spray and pile the apples in the pan. Top the apples with the topping and dot the crisp with the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter.

Air fry at 370ºF for 16 minutes or until the topping is golden and the apple mixture is bubbling.

Spoon the crisp into bowls and top with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream or whipped cream. Serves 4.

Originally aired on Sunday, January 24, 2021.