Chef Jamie Gwen joined us live with delicious Thanksgiving recipe ideas to make your holiday dinner menu epic and easy.

Her ideas include something for everyone at the table while saving you time in the kitchen.

Air Fried Rosemary Turkey Breast

Ingredients

One 2-pound bone-in, skin-on turkey breast

2 cups buttermilk

2 teaspoons freshly minced rosemary

1 teaspoon freshly minced sage

1 teaspoon freshly minced parsley

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon Extra-virgin olive oil

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Instructions

Place the turkey breast in a large resealable plastic bag and pour in the buttermilk. Season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon ground pepper and seal the bag. Shake to coat well, then refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to overnight. Remove the turkey breast from the buttermilk and pat dry using paper towels. In a small mixing bowl, combine the rosemary, sage, parsley, garlic and olive oil. Add 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of ground pepper and mix to combine. Rub the herb mixture onto the top of the turkey breast and place it in the air fryer basket. Air fry at 350ºF for 25 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. The internal temperature of the turkey breast should reach 165ºF when fully cooked. Transfer the turkey breast to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Serves 4

Muhammara

Ingredients

1 cup walnuts

1/2 cup roasted red peppers, drained

1 small shallot, peeled and coarsely chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

1/2 cup unseasoned breadcrumbs

1/4 cup pomegranate molasses

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/3 cup olive oil

Ingredients

Finely chop the walnuts in a food processor. Add the roasted peppers, shallot and lemon juice. Pulse until finely chopped. Add the breadcrumbs, molasses, sugar, cumin, salt and cayenne. Pulse twice to combine. Then slowly add the olive oil, pulsing to mix. The spread should have texture; don’t over blend!

Flat-Out Herb & Butter Basted Turkey

Ingredients

One 12-pound turkey, backbone removed

2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature

12 peeled garlic cloves

1 large shallot

2 tablespoons fresh chives

2 tablespoons fresh sage

2 tablespoons fresh parsley

2 tablespoons fresh thyme

2 tablespoons lemon zest

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Instructions

Combine the butter, garlic, shallot, chives, sage, parsley, thyme, lemon zest, salt in a food processor until smooth. Preheat your oven to 425°F. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with foil and place a wire rack on top. Start with a spatchcocked turkey (backbone removed – your butcher can do this for you!). Lay the turkey down, breast side up, and firmly press on the center of the breastbone until you hear a crack; this will make it flat-out! Next, using your hands, separate the skin from the flesh on the turkey. Once the skin is loosened, use your hands to spread half of the herb butter underneath the skin. Spread the outside of the turkey with the remaining herb butter. Transfer the turkey to the rack on the sheet pan and roast for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until a meat thermometer reads the leg meat at 160°F. Remove the turkey from the oven and let it rest for 15 minutes before carving.

Gnocchi with Pumpkin Sauce and Sage

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

One 15-ounce can pumpkin purée

1 1/2 cups vegetable broth

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

16-ounce package gnocchi, plain or whole wheat

4 ounces honey goat cheese

8 fresh sage leaves

Salt & freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and sauté for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the pumpkin purée and broth to the skillet and whisk to combine. Add the nutmeg, red pepper flakes and season with salt and pepper. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes to thicken. Add the Greek yogurt and whisk to combine. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Once boiling, add the gnocchi and boil until the gnocchi float, about 2 to 3 minutes. Drain in a colander. Combine the gnocchi and sauce in an 8×8-inch baking dish. Top with dollops of goat cheese and fresh sage leaves. Air fry at 350°F for 15 minutes or until golden and bubbly.

Apricot & Mustard Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup apricot jam

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Pomegranate arils

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, combine the Brussels sprouts and olive oil, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Arrange the sprouts in a single layer in your air fryer. Air fry at 380°, tossing halfway through, until browned and charred in spots, about 15 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together the apricot jam and Dijon. Place the roasted brussels sprouts in a large bowl and add the sauce. Toss to coat well. Garnish with pomegranate arils.

Brown Butter Sweet Potato Stacks

Ingredients

1 stick unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

6 sweet potatoes, mandolin cut into 1/8-inch slices

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

3/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven 400°F. Lightly grease a 12-cup muffin tin. In a small pot, melt the butter. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, then remove from the heat. In a large mixing bowl, combine the sweet potatoes, garlic butter, thyme and parmesan and season liberally with salt and pepper. Toss well to coat. Layer the sweet potatoes evenly in the prepared muffin tin, stacking the layers all the way to the top. Cover the muffing pan with foil and place on a baking sheet. Roast for 30 minutes then remove the foil and continue cooking for another 25 to 30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender and golden. Run a butter knife around the edges of each stack to release.

Slow Cooker Gingered Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients

2 bags fresh cranberries

2 green apples – peeled, cored and diced

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 cinnamon sticks

Juice and zest of 2 oranges

Pinch of salt

Instructions

Combine all of the ingredients in your slow cooker. Cook on high, covered, for 3 hours. After three hours, cook with the lid off for 1 hour more.

Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie

Ingredients

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, stems removed and quartered

8 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and sliced

1 medium yellow onion

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

2 stalks celery, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 sprigs thyme, divided

2 dried bay leaves

One 4-ounce package dried porcini mushrooms, reconstituted and drained

2 teaspoons freshly chopped rosemary

2 teaspoons freshly chopped sage leaves

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup dry white wine

2 cups vegetable broth

2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup freshly chopped parsley

Eight sheets phyllo dough

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Instructions

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the cremini mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, and cook undisturbed for 3 minutes. Stir, and continue to cook until the mushrooms are golden about 4 minutes more. Lower the heat to medium, add another 2 tablespoons olive oil and repeat the process with the shiitake mushrooms. Return the skillet to medium heat and add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the onions and carrots and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add the celery, garlic, thyme sprigs, rosemary, and sage. Season with salt and pepper. And sauté for 2 minutes. Add 2 more tablespoons olive oil and the flour. Cook, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes; the flour will smell nutty and begin to turn golden in color. Add the white wine and 2 cups vegetable broth. Bring to a simmer and cook until a thick sauce forms, about 3 minutes. Add the remaining broth slowly, stirring continuously. Cook the sauce for 5 minutes more. Add the sauteed cremini and shiitake mushrooms along with the reconstituted dried porcini mushrooms to the sauce. Add the soy sauce and parsley and transfer the mixture to a 9×13-inch baking dish. Preheat the oven to 400°F. On a dry, clean surface, carefully unroll the phyllo dough. Keep the sheets covered with a kitchen towel while working with individual sheets. Place one sheet flat and use a pastry brush to coat the entire sheet with a thin layer of olive oil. Place another sheet on top and repeat the process. When all 8 sheets are oiled and stacked, carefully transfer to the baking dish. Tuck any excess dough around the edges of the pan. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and use a sharp knife to cut 3 slits in the crust. Bake the pot pie until the phyllo is golden, about 30 minutes.

Vegetarian Roasted Cauliflower Soup

Ingredients

1 medium-head cauliflower, cut into bite-size florets

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, pressed or minced

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 cups vegetable broth

2 cups almond milk

Fresh chives for garnish

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Instructions

Toss the cauliflower with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Air fry the cauliflower at 400°F for 15 minutes, tossing the cauliflower halfway through. In a Dutch oven or soup pot, heat the remaining olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté, stirring often until tender and beginning to caramelize about 15 minutes. Add the garlic and nutmeg and cook for 1 minute more. Add the air-fried cauliflower, vegetable broth and almond milk and bring the mixture to a simmer. Cook for 15 minutes to allow the flavors to meld. Remove the soup from the heat and use your immersion blender to blend the soup until smooth or transfer the hot soup to a blender, working in batches, if necessary. Return the soup to the pot and add the butter, then adjust the salt and pepper to taste.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

For the Cookies

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoons Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

3 cups pumpkin puree

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Frosting

1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

3 cups powdered sugar

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla paste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder and pumpkin pie spice. In a separate large bowl, whisk sugars and oil together. Add the pumpkin puree and whisk to combine thoroughly. Whisk in the eggs and vanilla until combined. Sprinkle the flour mixture over pumpkin mixture and whisk until completely combined. Use a cookie scoop with 2 tablespoons capacity to drop the dough 1-inch apart onto the prepared baking sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a cookie comes out clean. Remove from the oven and cool completely. For the frosting, combine the butter and cream cheese in your electric mixer and beat until smooth. Add the powdered sugar, maple syrup and vanilla and beat until smooth. Refrigerate the frosting for 30 minutes to firm it up. Turn half of the cooled cookies upside down and pipe filling onto the flat side. Place another cookie, flat side down, on top of filling. Press down slightly so that filling spreads to cookie edges. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.

Bourbon Pecan Cookies

Ingredients

1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla paste

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup chopped pecans,

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Using an electric mixer, beat the butter until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the sugar and beat 1 minute more. Add the vanilla, salt and flour and mix just until the dough comes together. Fold in the pecans. Scoop small balls of dough onto a silicone baking mat or parchment paper lined baking sheet, placing the cookies 3-inches apart. Using the bottom of a glass, gently flatten each cookie. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove and cool cookies on a wire rack.

Gingersnap Cookies

Ingredients

3/4 cup vegetable shortening

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 large egg

1/3 cup molasses

2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

For the Coating

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment paper. Using your electric mixer, beat together the shortening, sugar, salt and baking soda. Beat in the egg, then the molasses. Add the flour and spices, beating to make a smooth, fairly stiff dough. To make the coating, combine the sugar and cinnamon and place in a shallow bowl. Drop the dough in 1″ balls into the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Roll the balls in the sugar to coat, then transfer them to the prepared baking sheets, leaving at least 2-inches between them. Bake the cookies for 11 minutes. Remove the cookies from the oven and cool completely.