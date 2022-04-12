Chef Jamie Gwen joined us live with delicious Easter recipes.
Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs
Ingredients
- 12 large hardboiled eggs, peeled and cut in half top to bottom
- 1 1/2 cups finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 4 ounce jar chopped pimentos, drained
- Smoked Paprika
Instructions
- Remove cooked yolks from egg whites. Combine the yolks, sharp cheddar cheese, black pepper, salt, mustard, garlic powder and mayonnaise in your food processor and process until smooth. Stir in pimentos. Fill each egg white half with filling and sprinkle paprika on top.
Makes 24 deviled eggs
Double Smoked Ham with a Brown Sugar Chile Bourbon Glaze
Ingredients
- One 8 to 10 pound whole cured, smoked, bone-in ham
- 2 cups freshly squeezed orange juice
- 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1/2 cup dark brown sugar
- 1/4 cup Bourbon
- 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons of your chili powder of choice
- One 3- to 4-pound spiral ham
Instructions
- Combine the orange juice, lime juice, brown sugar, bourbon, maple syrup, vinegar and habanero in a large saucepot. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Simmer until reduced and slightly thickened, about 30 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool completely (the mixture will thicken as it cools).
- Remove all of the netting and wrapping from the ham and place the ham in a large foil pan. Pull the slices apart and drizzle the glaze in between the pieces. Brush the top of the ham with the glaze.
- Prepare your smoker according to manufacturer’s directions. Set your smoker for cooking at 230°F. Place the pan on the smoker and close lid. Baste the ham every hour with more of the glaze.
- The smoking process will take 3 hours. This is a double-smoked ham so this process adds more smoke flavor and the glaze.
Ham & Cheese Breakfast Puffs
Ingredients
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
- 1 pinch nutmeg
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 1/4 cup sharp cheddar cheese shredded
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 cups ham, diced
- 1 cup fresh baby spinach leaves, chopped
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon water
- Salt & freshly ground pepper
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 400ºF and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
- Roll out the puff pastry dough into a square and cut 4 equal-sized squares. Place the squares on the baking sheet and refrigerate.
- In a pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Stir in the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the flour, ground mustard and nutmeg. Continue to stir and slowly add the milk. Bring to a simmer and cook for 3 minutes or until thickened. Stir in the cheeses, meat and spinach. Season with salt and pepper.
- Remove the puff pastry from the fridge. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and water. Place a large spoonful of filling in the middle of each pastry square and fold in each corner like a packet. Brush the corners with the egg wash and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden.
Makes 4 Puffs
Spinach & Artichoke Dip Mac n’ Cheese
Ingredients
- 1 pound medium shell pasta
- 4 cups whole milk
- 1 pound fresh spinach
- 1 15-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained, blotted dried and halved
- 8 tablespoons butter, divided
- 1/2 cup all purpose flour
- 7 cups shredded cheese (Fontina, white cheddar and gruyere)
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1 1/2 cups panko bread crumbs
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375ºF.
- Cook the pasta according to the directions on the package and drain.
- Meanwhile, heat the milk in a small saucepan over medium heat.
- Melt 6 tablespoons of the butter in a large pot and add the flour to make a roux. Cook over low heat for 2 minutes, stirring with a whisk to ensure the flour is cooked through. Add the hot milk and whisk, continuing to cook, until thickened and smooth, about 3 minutes. Remove the mixture from heat, add the cheese, spinach and artichokes and season with salt and pepper. Add the cooked pasta and stir to combine.
- Pour the mixture into a large casserole dish. Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and combine the melted butter with the panko crumbs. Sprinkle the mixture over the top of the Mac n’ Cheese.
- Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbly and golden brown on top.
Spring Citrus Salmon
Ingredients
- 2 blood oranges, sliced into rounds
- 2 navel oranges, sliced into rounds
- 2 lemons, sliced into rounds
- One 2-pound skin-on side of salmon
- 10 dill sprigs, plus more for serving
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
For the Sauce:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- Juice and zest of 2 blood oranges
- 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 300°F. Arrange half of the blood orange, navel orange and lemon slices on the bottom of a 13×9-inch baking dish. Arrange half of citrus rounds in a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Place the salmon, skin side down, on the citrus and season generously with salt and pepper. Top the salmon with remaining citrus rounds and dill sprigs. Drizzle with the olive oil and bake until the salmon is opaque, about 50 minutes.
- For the sauce, combine the mayonnaise, blood orange juice and mustard. Season with salt and pepper and whisk to combine.
- Serve the salmon with the sauce.
Red Quinoa, Walnut & Roasted Carrot Salad
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 bunches of Melissa’s baby carrots, peeled
- 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 cup red walnuts, toasted
- 1 cup red quinoa
- 2 cups water
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 5 ounces mixed salad greens
- 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley
- Salt & freshly ground pepper
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the paprika, turmeric, cumin, ginger, cinnamon and cayenne. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the carrots and toss to coat. Spread the carrots on a baking sheet and roast for 20 to 25 minutes or until caramelized and tender.
- In a medium saucepan, combine the quinoa and the water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the water is absorbed and the quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes. Uncover, fluff with a fork and let cool.
- In a large bowl, whisk the remaining olive oil with the lemon juice and zest lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Add the salad greens and toss to coat.
- Spread the greens on a large platter. Top with the cooked quinoa, walnuts, cranberries and parsley and finish with the roasted carrots.
Carrot Cake Truffles
Ingredients
- 1 prepared carrot cake – 13×9″ pan, no frosting
- 1 cup cream cheese frosting
- 1 bag (12 ounces) white chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
Instructions
- In a large bowl, crumble the carrot cake with your hands. Using a spatula, stir in 3/4 cup of the cream cheese frosting. Add more as needed. The mixture should stay together when rolled into a ball, but not be overly sticky.
- Roll the cake mixture into 1-inch balls. Set the cake balls on a plate and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- In a medium bowl, combine the white chocolate and coconut oil. Microwave in 30-second intervals at 50% power, stirring after each, until melted.
- Dip the cake balls into the melted white chocolate mixture and coat completely. Set on parchment paper and allow the chocolate to set completely.
Lemon Yogurt Loaf Cake
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons baking powder 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup plain whole-milk yogurt 1 1/3 cups sugar – divided
- 4 eggs
- 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Confectioners sugar
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350º F. Spray an 8×4-inch loaf pan with baking spray and set aside.
- In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, whisk together the yogurt, 1 cup of sugar, eggs, lemon zest and vanilla extract. Slowly whisk the dry ingredients into the wet. Then, using a spatula, fold the vegetable oil into the batter until incorporated.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for about 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.
- Meanwhile, cook the 1/3 cup lemon juice and remaining 1/3 cup sugar in a small saucepan until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is no longer cloudy. Set aside.
- When the cake is done, allow it to cool in the pan for about 10 minutes. Remove from the pan and place on a baking rack set atop a baking sheet. Pour the lemon-sugar mixture over the cake, allowing it to soak in.
- For the glaze, combine the confectioners’ sugar and lemon juice. Drizzle over the cake. Let the cake sit for at least 1 hour. Top with powdered sugar and serve.