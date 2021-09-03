Chef Jamie Gwen shares Labor Day recipes

Chef Jamie Gwen joined us all morning with Labor Day recipes.
Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Dates – Serves 2
Ingredients
- 8 large fresh dates, pits removed
- 2 ounces Boursin cheese
- 3 slices prosciutto, each strip cut in half
- Toothpicks or small skewers
- Balsamic vinegar & olive oil
Instructions
- Preheat the grill to medium heat.
- Make a small slit in the side of each date and remove the pit. Stuff one teaspoon of the cheese into the center of each date. Wrap each date with a strip of the prosciutto and secure with a toothpick.
- Place the dates on the grill and cook until the prosciutto is golden, turning often, about 4 to 5 minutes.
- Remove the dates from the grill onto a small serving plate and drizzle with balsamic and olive oil. Serve warm.
Grilled Breadsticks
Ingredients
- 10 (12-inch long) sticks for roasting
- One (13.8 ounce) can refrigerated pizza dough
- Cooking spray
- 1/2 stick unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder garlic powder
- Salt & freshly ground pepper
Instructions
- Preheat your BBQ to medium heat.
- Wrap the top half of each stick with aluminum foil. Spread the pizza crust out on work surface and cut into 1-inch-wide strips. Spray the top of the dough strips with cooking spray. Wrap each strip of dough around the foil-wrapped sticks, sprayed-side facing the foil.
- Combine the butter, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Brush the season butter all over the dough.
- Grill over medium heat until puffed, golden and cooked through, about 10 minutes.
3-Ingredient Killer Grilled Shrimp
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 to 2 teaspoons Korean chili paste (Gochujang) or Sriracha
- 2 dozen large raw peeled & deveined shrimp
Instructions
- Combine the mayo and chili sauce in a small bowl. Soak wooden skewers in water for at least 15 minutes (or use metal ones).
- Place 4 shrimp on each skewers. Brush the shrimp liberally with the mayo mixture.
- Heat your grill to high heat. Grill the skewers of shrimp until just cooked through. Brush the remaining sauce onto the shrimp and serve.
Paint Can Clambake
Ingredients
- 6 very small red bliss potatoes (1-inch in diameter)
- 6 Mussels, cleaned and debearded
- 6 Clams, scrubbed
- 8 slices Chorizo or spicy Italian sausage
- 1 ear of corn, cleaned and broken into 2 pieces
- 8 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced
- 1 cup chopped fresh tomatoes, seeds removed
- 8 large shrimp, shelled and cleaned with tails left on
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
- 1 tablespoon Red Pepper Flakes
- 1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning
- 1 1/2 cups dry white wine
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup fresh basil, chiffonade (cut into thin strips)
Instructions
- Preheat your barbecue to high.
- Using a new, clean, empty 1-gallon paint can, place the ingredients in the following order; potatoes, mussels, clams, chorizo, corn, garlic, chopped tomatoes, shrimp and lemon wedges. Sprinkle the red pepper flakes and
- Old Bay seasoning over the top. Pour the white wine into the paint can and top the ingredients with the butter.
- Cover the paint can with aluminum foil and place it on the grill. Cook for approximately 25 minutes or until the shellfish opens and the potatoes are tender.
- Remove the paint can from the grill and carefully remove the foil. Pour the Clambake into a large serving bowl and garnish with the basil. Serve with lots and lots of grilled bread.
Green Goddess Chicken Skewers
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup buttermilk
- 1/2 cup fresh chives
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley
- 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
- 2 tablespoons fresh tarragon
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 2 teaspoons capers
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- Skewers
Instructions
- Combine the mayo, buttermilk, chives, parsley, mint, tarragon, lemon juice, capers, garlic in your blender until smooth.
- Add the chicken to a large Ziploc bag and pour half of the dressing over the chicken, leaving the rest for dipping. Let marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight.
- Preheat your BBQ to medium-high heat. Fill each skewer with chicken, making sure not to pack the chicken too tightly.
- Place chicken skewers in a single layer on the hot grill and cook for about 5 minutes on each side or until cooked through.
- Serve the skewers with the Green Goddess for dipping.
Grilled Corn on the Cob with Chiptole Honey Glaze
- 2 canned chipotle chilies in adobo sauce
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 stick unsalted butter
- 1 whole garlic clove
- Kosher salt
- 8 ears fresh corn, husked
Ingredients
- Mince the chilies using your food processor or by hand. Place the minced chilies in a small saucepan along with the honey, butter and garlic. Season with salt. Place the pan over medium heat and bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes or until thickened. Remove the garlic clove from the glaze, discard it, and set the glaze aside.
- Heat the barbecue to medium heat. Brush the ears of corn with the prepared glaze and place them on the grill. Grill, turning often, until tender and slightly charred in spots. Brush corn with remaining glaze before serving.
Cinnamon Grilled Peaches with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream & Sea Salt Caramel
Ingredients
- 4 ripe peaches, cut in half and pit removed
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons good-quality unsalted butter, melted
- Pinch of salt
- Vanilla Bean ice cream
- Honey
- Crushed almond cookies or crushed vanilla wafers or your favorite granola
Instructions
- Heat your grill to high heat. Combine the sugar and cinnamon in a small mixing bowl. Brush the cut side of the peaches with the melted butter and set them cut side down in the cinnamon sugar mixture to coat. Place the dusted peaches cut side down on the grill and grill the fruit for 3 minutes, or until grill marks appear. Turn the peaches over and grill for 2 minutes more. Remove the peaches from the grill and place them on a serving platter.
- Place a small scoop of ice cream in the center of each peach halve. Sprinkle with crushed cookies and drizzle with sea salt caramel.
Grilled Angel Food Cake with Balsamic Strawberries
Ingredients
- 2 pounds strawberries hulled and quartered
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons aged balsamic vinegar
- Pinch of salt
- 1/2 cup mascarpone cheese
- 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 angel food cake, sliced into 8 pieces
Instructions
- Place the strawberries in a mixing bowl. Add the sugar, balsamic and salt and stir to combine.
- Combine the mascarpone, heavy cream, sugar and vanilla in your electric mixer and whip until thickened and smooth.
- Heat your BBQ to medium-high heat. Grill the slices of angel food cake for 45 seconds to 1 minute on each side, just until grill marks appear.
- Transfer the grilled angel food cake to plates and top each slice with balsamic strawberries and a dollop of mascarpone.
Grilled Chocolate Nutella Sandwiches
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Nutella
- Eight 1/2-inch thick slices pound cake
Instructions
- Heat your grill to medium heat.
- Spread the chocolate-hazelnut spread over 1 side of all of the pound cake slices. Cover with the remaining cake slices, chocolate side down.
- Grill each sandwich until the pound cake is crisp and golden and the filling is warm, about 2 minutes.
Ginger Pineapple Mocktails
For the Cinnamon Simple Syrup
Ingredients
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup water
- 4 large cinnamon sticks
For the Mocktail
- 1/4 cup loosely packed mint leaves
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh ginger
- 1 ounce fresh lime juice
- 2 ounces cinnamon simple syrup 3 ounces pineapple juice
- 5 ounces ginger beer
Instructions
- For the Cinnamon Simple Syrup, combine the ingredients in a small saucepan and cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar has dissolved, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, cool and strain.
- To make the Mocktails, muddle the ginger, mint and lime juice in a cocktail shaker. Add the cinnamon simple syrup and pineapple juice and fill the shaker with ice. Shake well.
- Strain into two glasses filled with ice. Top with ginger beer and serve!
Special thanks to Ralphs Grocery Stores, Twin Eagles Grill and Melissa’s Produce.
This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 3, 2021.