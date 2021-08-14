Chef Jamie Gwen shares no-cook recipes to stay cool in warm weather

Chef Jamie Gwen shares recipes for those warm weather days, when you don’t want to heat up the kitchen or sweat over a stove.

RECIPES

HASSELBACK TOMATO CLUB “SANDWICHES”

4 large Roma tomatoes

4 slices creamy Havarti cheese

4 pieces cooked bacon strips, halved

4 slices deli turkey

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

4 Bibb lettuce leaves

1 ripe avocado, peeled and sliced

Salt and freshly-cracked pepper

Cut 4 crosswise slices in each tomato, leaving the tomato intact at the bottom. Fill each slice with cheese, bacon, turkey (spread with a bit of mayo!), lettuce, and avocado. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

PESTO CHICKEN SALAD on CROISSANTS

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1/2 cup pesto

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup finely chopped celery

12 mini croissants, split open

Baby arugula

Salt and freshly-ground pepper

Combine the pesto, mayonnaise, yogurt, and celery in a mixing bowl and stir until well combined. Add the shredded chicken and mix to coat well. Fill the croissants with the chicken salad and top with arugula.

PEACH + PROSCIUTTO CAPRESE

4 ripe peaches or nectarines, pitted and sliced

3 cups heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup baby mozzarella balls, halved

1 cup basil leaves, torn into pieces

White balsamic vinegar

Olive oil

Flake salt and freshly-ground pepper

4 slices prosciutto

Crispy prosciutto: lay the slices of prosciutto in your air fryer and air fry at 400ºF for 7 minutes or until golden. Cool until crispy.

Combine the ingredients for the salad on a large serving platter.

Drizzle the white balsamic vinegar and olive oil over the salad and season with salt and pepper. Top with crumbled crispy prosciutto.

RAINBOW FRUIT KABOBS WITH HONEY LIME YOGURT DIP

Fresh strawberries

Melissa’s Pixie Tangerines

Pineapple chunks

Red and green grapes

Blueberries

Honey Lime Yogurt Dip: 1 cup vanilla yogurt 2 tablespoons honey 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice Zest from one lime



Using skewers, popsicle sticks, or cake pop sticks, slide the fruit onto each stick in the following order: strawberry, clementine, pineapple, green grape, blueberry, and red grape.

In a mixing bowl, combine the yogurt, honey, lime juice, and zest. Refrigerate at for one hour before serving.

Arrange the skewers on a platter to form a rainbow and serve with the dip.

3-INGREDIENT NO-BAKE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

2 packages Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafer Cookies

Three 8-ounce bricks cream cheese (room temperature)

1 cup chocolate syrup

1/4 cup water

Line a 9-inch round cake pan or springform pan with enough plastic wrap to extend by 4-inches all around.

Place 20 chocolate cookies in your food processor and pulse until fine crumbs form. Set aside.

Using an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese at high speed until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the chocolate syrup and water and beat for 2 minutes more.

Arrange 9 cookies in an overlapping ring on the bottom of the lined pan and place 1 cookie in the center. Spoon one-fourth of the chocolate cream over the cookies. Repeat with the remaining cookies and chocolate cream, ending with a layer of 10 cookies on top. Fold the plastic wrap over the top of the cake. Refrigerate the cake for at least 8 hours, preferably overnight.

Peel back the plastic wrap and flip the cake over onto a serving plate. Carefully peel off the plastic wrap. Press the cookie crumbs onto the side of the cake. Cut slices and serve.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 14, 2021.