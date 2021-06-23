Chef Jamie Gwen shares summer picnic recipe ideas

VIDEO COMING SOON!
Chef Jamie Gwen joined us live to share summer picnics recipes.
Fore more information Chef Jamie, visit her website or follow on Instagram.
Special thanks to Ralphs and Melissa’s Produce.
Italian Brick Sandwiches
Ingredients
- 1 Ciabatta loaf
- 6 tablespoons pesto
- 1/4 pound turkey, sliced thin
- 1/4 pound ham, sliced thin
- 1/4 pound salami, sliced thin
- 1/4 pound Provolone, Swiss or Havarti
- 1/2 cup sliced pepperoncini peppers
- 1 cup roasted peppers
- 1 cup fresh basil leaves
Instructions
- Slice the Ciabatta in half lengthwise. If your Ciabatta is thick, remove some of the bread from the center. Spread the bread with pesto and layer sliced deli meats and cheese followed by the pepperoncini and roasted peppers. Top with the basil leaves. Cover with top layer of Ciabatta. Place the entire loaf on a small cutting board and wrap with plastic wrap around the loaf and cutting board.
- Place two foil-wrapped bricks or a cast iron pan on top of the wrapped loaf. This will weigh down the sandwich and compress the ingredients together. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight. Cut away the plastic wrap and cut into individual sandwiches.
Puff Pastry Peach Squares
Ingredients
- 3 medium peaches, halved, pitted and thinly sliced
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 sheet store-bought frozen puff pastry, thawed
- Coarse sanding sugar
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Line a large sheet pan with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.
- Lay out the puff pastry on a lightly floured work surface. Use a sharp knife to cut the puff pastry into 6 equal squares. Transfer the squares to the sheet pan.
- In a mixing bowl, toss the sliced peaches with the honey and vanilla.
- Layer the peach slices on top of the puff pastry squares, leaving a 1/2″ border around the edges. Sprinkle with coarse sugar. Bake until the pastry is golden and the peaches are tender, about 15 minutes.
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sliders with Cilantro Lime Slaw
Ingredients
- 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
- 1/2 cup sweet chili sauce
- Sweet Hawaiian slider buns
For the Sriracha Mayo
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon Sriracha
For the Slaw
- 2 cups shredded green cabbage
- 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup cilantro leaves
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- Juice of 2 limes
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
Instructions
- In a mixing bowl, combine the shredded chicken and sweet chili sauce and stir to combine well.
- To make the Sriracha Mayo, combine the mayonnaise and sriracha and whisk to blend well.
- To make the slaw, combine the green cabbage, red onion and cilantro leaves. In a separate bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, honey and cumin. Toss the cabbage mixture with the dressing and season with salt and pepper.
- To assemble the sliders, spread Sriracha Mayo to the base of each bun, pile on some of the shredded chicken and top with the cabbage slaw.
Asian Noodles in Lettuce Cups
For the Crispy Tofu
- One 1-pound block extra firm tofu, pressed for 30 minutes
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
For the Noodles
- Two 3-ounce packages instant ramen (discard the seasoning packets)
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
For the Lettuce Cups
- 1 head butter lettuce, leaves separated
- 1/2 cup hoisin sauce
- 1 small cucumber, cut into thin strips
- 1 bell pepper, cleaned and cut into thin strips
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 4 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 1/3 cup chopped peanuts
Instructions
- To make the Crispy Tofu, cut the pressed tofu into 1-inch cubes. Place the cubes in a mixing bowl and add the cornstarch, soy sauce and sesame oil. Toss well.
- Place the tofu cubes in a single layer in your air fryer and air fry at 400°F for 10 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the ramen to the boiling water and cook, stirring once or twice to separate, for 2 minutes. Strain the noodles, toss with the sesame oil and let cool.
- To serve, have everyone fill their lettuce leaves with a teaspoon of hoisin sauce, then top with noodles, vegetables and tofu. Finish with scallions, cilantro and peanuts.
Sundried Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil Summer Pasta Salad
Ingredients
- 1 cup sundried tomatoes in oil, drained
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 6 tablespoons good quality olive oil
- 3 roasted garlic cloves
- 1 teaspoon capers, drained
- 1/2 pound small shells, fusilli, or other small pasta
- 1 bag fresh baby spinach leaves
- 1/2 pound cherry tomatoes, halved
- 8 ounces pound fresh mozzarella bocconcini, each small ball of mozzarella cut in half
- 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup packed basil leaves, cut into thin strips
Instructions
- Using your food processor, combine half of the sun-dried tomatoes, red wine vinegar, olive oil, roasted garlic, capers and salt and pepper and process until just smooth, leaving the dressing with a bit of texture (in order to coat the pasta better).
- Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain well, place the pasta in a large mixing bowl and while the pasta is still warm, add the baby spinach leaves and the sundried tomato dressing. Toss to coat.
- Chop the remaining sundried tomatoes until coarsely chopped. Add the chopped sundried tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, and basil to the pasta salad. Toss the pasta salad well. Serve at room temperature.
Garden Frittata
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, halved and sliced
- 8 shitake mushrooms, sliced
- 1/2 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 8 large eggs
- 1/2 cup shredded Fontina cheese
- 2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
- 10 small cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF. In a medium nonstick skillet with an oven-proof handle, heat the butter and oil over medium-low heat. Add the onions, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring often, until caramelized, about 20 minutes. Remove the caramelized onions from the pan and set aside.
- Increase the heat to medium-high and add the mushrooms to the same pan. Sauté for 2 minutes, then add the asparagus pieces and sauté 3 minutes more, stirring often. Add the tomatoes, sauté for 1 minute, tossing often. Beat the eggs lightly and stir in the cheeses and the herbs. Season with salt and pepper.
- Add the caramelized onions back to the pan along with the egg mixture. Cook the frittata on top of the stove for 1 minute, pulling the eggs away from side of pan with a spatula, so that the uncooked portion runs to the sides. Place the frittata in the oven and bake for 10 minutes or until just set. Carefully slide the frittata onto a serving plate and serve warm or at room temperature.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 23, 2021.