Chef Jamie Gwen shares Thanksgiving recipes

Chef Jamie Gwen joined us all morning with delicious Thanksgiving recipes.
These segments aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 22, 2021.
Turkey Porchetta
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 ounces pancetta, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves
- 3 sage leaves
- 1/2 cup parsley leaves
- 1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh chives
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
- 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
- 1 whole skin-on turkey breast, bones removed and butterflied flat
- 12 slices bacon
Instructions
- Grind fennel seeds and red pepper flakes in a spice mill until very fine. Toss spice mixture and salt in a small bowl.
- Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Cook the pancetta, stirring often, until brown and crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer the pancetta to a food processor, add garlic and process to a smooth paste. Add sage, parsley, chives, rosemary and lemon zest and process until smooth.
- Sprinkle the spice mixture all over the turkey flesh. Then rub the paste all over the flesh of the turkey. Roll up the turkey breast like a jelly roll to form a log and place it seam side down on your work surface. Wrap butchers twine around the log lengthwise and tie closed. Then, starting at the center, tie with kitchen twine at even intervals to hold a nice round shape.
- Let the rolled turkey sit for 1 hour at room temperature.
- Preheat the oven to 325°F. Roast the turkey on a baking sheet until the skin is golden and starting to crisp, about 45 minutes. Remove the turkey from the oven and carefully cut and remove the strings. Drape the porchetta with bacon slices, overlapping and tuck the ends of the bacon underneath. Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 140°, about 35 minutes more.
- Increase the oven temperature to 400° and cook until the bacon is browned and crisp. Transfer to a platter and let rest for 30 minutes before slicing.
Air Fried Rosemary Turkey Breast – Serves 4
Ingredients
- One 2-pound bone-in, skin-on turkey breast
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 2 teaspoons freshly minced rosemary
- 1 teaspoon freshly minced sage
- 1 teaspoon freshly minced parsley
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tablespoon Extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt & freshly ground pepper
Instructions
- Place the turkey breast in a large resealable plastic bag and pour in the buttermilk. Season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon ground pepper and seal the bag. Shake to coat well, then refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to overnight.
- Remove the turkey breast from the buttermilk and pat dry using paper towels. In a small mixing bowl, combine the rosemary, sage, parsley, garlic and olive oil. Add 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of ground pepper and mix to combine. Rub the herb mixture onto the top of the turkey breast and place it in the air fryer basket.
- Air fry at 350ºF for 25 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. The internal temperature of the turkey breast should reach 165ºF when fully cooked.
- Transfer the turkey breast to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
Muhamarra
Ingredients
- 1 cup walnuts
- 1/2 cup roasted red peppers, drained
- 1 small shallot, peeled and coarsely chopped
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1/2 cup unseasoned breadcrumbs
- 1/4 cup pomegranate molasses
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 tablepsoon ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/3 cup olive oil
Instructions
- Finely chop the walnuts in a food processor. Add the roasted peppers, shallot and lemon juice. Pulse until finely chopped. Add the bread crumbs, molasses, sugar, cumin, salt and cayenne. Pulse twice to combine. Then slowly add the olive oil, pulsing to mix. The spread should have texture; don’t over blend!
Praline Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients
- 3 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 3/4 cup dark brown sugar
- 1/2 cup all purpose flour
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Scatter the sweet potato cubes on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and roast until tender, about 25 minutes.
- Place the roasted sweet potatoes in your food processor and add 1 stick of Add 1 stick of unsalted butter, eggs and vanilla extract. Puree until smooth.
- Spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Pour the sweet potato mixture into baking dish and spread evenly.
- Melt the remaining 1/2 stick of butter. In a mixing bowl, combine the melted butter, pecans, brown sugar and flour. Stir to combine. Sprinkle the mixture on top of the sweet potatoes. Bake for 30 minutes and serve.
My Very Best Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients
- 4 large baking potatoes, peeled and left whole
- 8 cloves of garlic, peeled and left whole
- 1/2 cup Half & Half
- 1/2 cup crème fraiche
- 2 tablespoons fresh thyme, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh tarragon, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh oregano, finely chopped
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces
- Salt & Freshly Ground White Pepper
Instructions
- Boil the whole peeled potatoes with the garlic cloves and 1 tablespoon of salt in a large pot of water until soft when pierced with a knife, about 20 to 25 minutes. Drain the potatoes (do not discard the garlic cloves…leave them with the potatoes!) and place the potatoes and garlic cloves in a ricer (or, place them in a large mixing bowl and get ready to use some elbow grease).
- Meanwhile, in a small saucepot, combine the half & half, cream fraiche and herbs. Bring the mixture to a simmer over low heat. Add the butter to the potatoes and allow it to melt. Then add the hot milk mixture to the potatoes. Mash or mix the potatoes until smooth and creamy. Season with salt and pepper and serve or keep warm. (You can use an electric mixer on low speed but please do not use your food processor; they will get gummy!).
Vegetarian Butternut Squash, Walnut and Dried Cranberry Stuffing
Ingredients
- 2 pounds brioche bread, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 large yellow onions, dice
- 1 cup celery, diced
- 1 package Melissa’s Peeled & Steamed Butternut Squash
- 1 cup walnut pieces, toasted
- 3/4 cup dried cranberries
- 1 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh sage, chopped
- 3 large eggs, beaten
- 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- salt & pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Toast the bread cubes at 350° F until crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a large mixing bowl.
Combine the olive oil and butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onions and celery and sauté until tender, about 10 minutes. Add the butternut squash and sauté 3 minutes more.
- Add the onion mixture to the bread cubes along with the nuts, parsley and sage and mix well. Add the eggs and melted butter and mix to combine. Add enough vegetable stock to moisten the mixture. Season with salt and pepper and spoon the mixture into a buttered casserole dish.
- Cover and bake at 350°F for 40 minutes. Uncover and bake 20 minutes more, or until the top is golden and crisp.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Tahini, Pomegranate and Hazelnuts
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts, halved
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
- Salt & freshly ground pepper
- 3 tablespoons tahini
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon Sriracha
- Juice of half a lemon
- 3 tablespoons of cold water
- 1/3 cup pomegranate arils
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425º F.
- Place the Brussels sprouts on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Toss to coat. Season with the fresh thyme leaves and salt and pepper.
- Roast for 30 minutes, tossing once, or until browned and crispy.
- Whisk together the tahini, maple syrup, hot sauce and lemon juice. Add cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until a creamy consistency is reached.
- Plate the roasted Brussels sprouts on a serving platter and drizzle generously with the sauce. Garnish with pomegranate arils.
Honey and Rosemary Roasted Carrots
Ingredients
- 1 pound baby carrots, peeled and trimmed
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 425ºF. Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil and coat with cooking spray.
- Place the carrots in a single layer on the baking sheet. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil, honey, rosemary salt and pepper. Pour the honey mixture over the carrots and toss to coat.
- Roast for 30 minutes or until the carrots are tender and caramelized.
Sheet Pan Pumpkin Pie
Ingredients
- 4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3 sticks unsalted butter, cut into 1/2″ pieces
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon vodka
- 3/4 cup ice water
- 3 cups pure pumpkin purée
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 cup packed dark brown sugar
- 4 large eggs, beaten
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- Whipped Cream, for serving
Instructions
- Combine the flour, sugar and salt in your food processor and pulse. Add the butter and pulse until pea-sized pieces form. With the machine running, add the vodka and ice water, until the dough starts to come together. The mixture will be crumbly. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface. Shape the dough into a disk and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate the dough for 2 hours or overnight.
- Preheat the oven to 425ºF and spray a 12″-x-17″ baking sheet with cooking spray. Roll out the pie dough into a large rectangle, slightly larger than the prepared baking sheet. Transfer the dough to the baking sheet and gently press the dough to fit pan, and trim any overhang. Prick the bottom of the dough with a fork. Line the crust with parchment and fill with dried beans or pie weights. Bake for 10 minutes, then remove the parchment and weights. Reduce the oven temperature to 350ºF.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin, cream, brown sugar, eggs, flour, spices, vanilla and salt. Pour the filling into the crust and bake until set, about 40 minutes.
- Let cool completely. To serve, slice into squares and serve with a dollop of whipped cream.
Cranberry Hand Pies
Ingredients
- 1 cup homemade cranberry sauce
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- Zest and juice from 1/2 a lemon
- Pinch of salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- One 14-ounce package store-bought refrigerated rolled pie crusts (2 crusts)
- 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- Coarse Sanding Sugar
Instructions
- Combine the cranberry sauce, cornstarch, lemon zest and juice and salt in a small saucepot.
- Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 3 minutes.
- Remove the filling from the heat, stir in the vanilla, and let cool.
- Unroll the piecrusts and place them on a flat work surface. Use a 4-inch round cookie/biscuit cutter or a wide-mouth drinking glass to cut circles from the pie dough. Reroll any scraps and make additional pie dough circles. Place 1 tablespoon of filling in the center of each circle. Brush the edges of the dough with water and fold the dough over to from half-moon shapes. Use a fork to crimp the edges, sealing well. Use a sharp pairing knife to cut 3 slits in the top of each hand pie, to allow the steak to escape. Brush the tops of the hand pies with heavy cream and sprinkle with sanding sugar.
- Spray the basket of your air fryer with nonstick cooking spray. Place the hand pies in a single layer in your air fryer. Air fry at 350ºF for 13 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.
Blooming Apples
Ingredients
- Cooking spray
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 4 Honeycrisp apples
- 1 cup caramel sauce
- 1/3 cup chopped pecans
- Vanilla ice cream, for serving
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F and spray a baking dish with cooking spray.
- In a small mixing bowl combine the melted butter, sugars and pumpkin pie spice. Slice the top of each apple and scoop out the core and seeds using a melon baller or spoon. Flip over each apple and cut narrow slits downward (about 1/4-inch wide) all around the apple.
- Place the apples standing upright in the baking dish and pour 1/4 of the butter mixture into the center of each apple. Fill each apple with 1 tablespoon of the pecans. Bake until the apples are tender, about 35 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream.
Pumpkin Cannoli
Ingredients
- 15 ounces Ricotta cheese
- 8 ounces Mascarpone cheese
- 1 1/2 cups confectioners sugar
- 1 cup unsweetened canned pumpkin
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon fresh orange zest
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
- 24 large cannoli shells
- Confectioners sugar
- Mini chocolate chips
Instructions
- Combine the ricotta, mascarpone, pumpkin and powdered sugar in your electric mixer and beat until smooth and well combined. Add the vanilla, orange zest, pumpkin pie spice and salt until blend well.
- Using a pastry bag or seal-able bag with the corner cut, fill the cannoli shells with the filling. Sprinkle the ends of the cannolis with mini chocolate chips and serve immediately.
Gingersnap Caramel Apple Parfaits
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 Honeycrisp apples – peeled, cored, and sliced
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 3 cups gingersnap cookies, crushed
- Salted Caramel sauce
Instructions
- Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat and melt the butter. Add the apple slices and cinnamon and cook, stirring often, for about 15 minutes, or until the apples are very soft. Add the maple syrup and cook for 5 minute more, tossing often, or until caramelized and golden.
- Whip the cream with the vanilla until stiff peaks form.
- Build each parfait in 6 ounce glasses by placing 2 tablespoons of the gingersnaps at the bottom of each glass. Top with 2 tablespoons of the apples, then a dollop of whipped cream, then a drizzle of caramel and repeat.
Chef’s Tip: To make cheater Salted Caramel, add 1 teaspoon of salt to 12 ounces of store-bought caramel sauce.