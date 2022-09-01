VIDEOS COMING SOON!

Ranch-Rubbed Ribs

Ranch Rub

1/2 cup buttermilk powder

1 tablespoon dried parsley

2 teaspoons dried chives

2 teaspoons dried dill

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion flakes

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For the Ribs

2 racks pork baby back ribs or spareribs

Juice from a jar of Dill Pickles

Instructions

Combine the Ranch Rub ingredients in a mixing bowl and blend well. For the ribs, using a paper towel for grip, peel the membrane (silver skin) off the underside of the ribs and discard. Generously season both sides of the ribs with the Ranch Rub. Preheat your grill with a 2-zone fire. Place the ribs bone-side down over indirect heat, close the grill and cook until the internal temperature of the ribs reaches 140 degrees F, about 1 hour. Wrap the ribs in aluminum foil and continue to cook for 1 hour more. Take the ribs out of the foil and place them back onto the grill. Spray the ribs with pickle juice, cover the grill and continue to cook until the bones start to pull away from the meat, 1 hour more.

(Chef’s Tip: You can bake the ribs at 300°F for 3 to 4 hours instead of grilling.)

Wings 3-Ways

Honey BBQ Wings

2 cups ketchup

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

3 tablespoons creamed honey

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 teaspoons turmeric

1 teaspoon chili powder

Spicy Korean Wings

1/2 cup Sriracha

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoon sesame oil

1/2 cup honey

Garlic Ranch Wings

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 tablespoons Ranch Seasoning

2 teaspoons garlic powder

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

Instructions

Preheat your grill to medium heat, about 350°F. Season the wings with salt and pepper and place the wings on the grill, crowding them together so that they are all touching; you want them to steam so that they stay moist. Grill, flipping the wings every 5 minutes, for a total of 20 minutes of cooking. In the meantime, make each sauce by combining the ingredients. Remove the wings from the grill and place them into 3 bowls. Toss the wings with the 3 sauces. Turn the heat up on the grill to medium-high. Place the wings back on the grill until the skins crisp, about 4 minutes total, turning often.

A Grilled Vegetable Panini Sandwich for a Crowd With Buffalo Mozzarella & Pesto

1/2 cup good quality olive oil

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 large portabella mushrooms

1 medium eggplant, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices

1 zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices

1 yellow squash, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices

4 shallots, peeled and cut in half

1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1/2-thick rings

1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch thick rings

1 large ciabatta or hoagie-style loaf of bread (10-inches long)

1/2 cup pesto (recipe follows)

1 ball fresh mozzarella cheese, drained and sliced

8 large basil leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Preheat your grill to high heat. Place the portabella mushrooms and the eggplant slices in a large mixing bowl and drizzle with balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Toss to coat and season liberally with salt and pepper. Place the vegetables on the grill and cook until the mushrooms and eggplant are tender and grill marks appear, about 5 minutes. Place the zucchini, yellow squash, shallots and red and yellow bell pepper slices in the mixing bowl and drizzle with balsamic and olive oil. Toss to coat and season with salt and pepper. Grill the vegetables in batches, until tender. Cut the loaf of bread lengthwise and spread both cut sides generously with pesto. Drizzle the bread with olive oil and place it cut side down on your grill. Close the lid and toast the bread for 1 minute, or until the edges appear golden. Place the bottom slice of the loaf on a work surface and top with the slices of mozzarella cheese. Layer the grilled vegetables on top of the cheese, piling contrasting colors for a beautiful effect. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Place the top half of the bread on the sandwich, slice and serve.

Summer Pesto

1 cup fresh basil leaves

1 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

1/4 cup toasted walnuts or pine nuts or pistachios

1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon zest

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Instructions

Combine the basil, parsley, nuts, lemon zest and garlic in your food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Add the olive oil and Parmesan cheese and pulse to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

Creamy Feta + Heirloom Tomatoes

4 ounces feta

2 ounces cream cheese

1/4 cup Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon agave

Sliced heirloom tomatoes

Fresh mint leaves

Fresh basil leaves

Crumbled Pita Chips

Instructions

Combine the feta, cream cheese, yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice and agave in your food processor. Season with salt and pepper and blend until smooth and creamy. Spread the feat on the bottom of a shallow bowl. Top with tomatoes and fresh herbs. Sprinkle with crushed pita chips and serve.

Grilled Creamed Corn with Jalapenos

6 ears corn, husks and silks removed

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon flour

1 cup heavy cream

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

1/4 cup whole milk

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Instructions

Preheat your grill to high heat. Grill the corn until tender, turning every 5 to 6 minutes, about 15 minutes total. When cool enough to handle, cut the kernels from the cobs. In a large cast iron skillet heat the butter over medium-high heat. Add the corn kernels and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Reduce the heat to medium and add the cream and jalapenos. Simmer until the mixture thickens, about 3 minutes. Place half of the mixture in a food processor. Blend until smooth. Pour the pureed mixture back into the skillet and add the milk, cheese, and parsley. Cook over low heat until hot and serve.

Fresh Peach Dump Cake

6 cups fresh peaches, sliced (about 6 large peaches)

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 box vanilla cake mix

1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350F. In a large mixing bowl, combine the peach slices and sugar. Toss to coat well. Pour the peaches into a 9 x 13 pan. Sprinkle cake mix all over the peaches. Slice the butter into very thin pieces. Place the butter over the cake mix. Bake for 45 minutes or until bubbly and golden. Remove from the oven and let set for 15 minutes before serving. Serve with vanilla bean ice cream.

Cookies & Cream Icebox Cake

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/3 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons vanilla paste

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 package Oreo cookies (about 40 cookies)

Instructions

Line an 8-inch cake pan with aluminum foil. In a large mixing bowl, whip the heavy cream and powdered sugar until medium-stiff peaks form. Beat in the sour cream, vanilla and salt and blend well. Place one layer of sandwich cookies in a circular pattern around the base of the pan. Top with 1/3 the whipped cream and spread out into an even layer. Repeat two more times so that you have three layers of cookies and three layers of cream. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for four hours or up to overnight.

S’mores Pudding Pie

For the Graham Cracker Crust

1 1/2 cups crushed graham crackers (about 10 crackers)7 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

For the Chocolate Pudding

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

Pinch salt

1/4 cup cornstarch

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

10 large marshmallows, halved on the diagonal

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325F. Place the graham crackers in your food processor and pulse until finely ground. Add the butter and sugar and pulse until the mixture looks like wet sand. Transfer the mixture to a 9-inch pie plate and press to form a crust. Bake until crisp and the crust begins to brown, about 15 minutes. Cool completely before filling. For the pudding, combine the milk, cream and sugar in a pot and whisk in the cornstarch, followed by the cocoa powder and salt. Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium heat, whisking until the pudding thickens, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the bittersweet chocolate and vanilla. Pour into the cooled pie shell and chill, covering the surface of the pudding with plastic wrap to prevent skin from forming. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours to allow the pudding to set. Just before serving, preheat your broiler. Top the pudding pie with the large marshmallows, covering the entire pie surface. Transfer the pie to a baking sheet. Broil the marshmallows until the tops are golden brown, about two minutes or use a kitchen torch to brown the marshmallows!

Fresh Strawberry Cobbler

1 stick salted butter

1 1/4 cups granulated sugar

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 pounds strawberries, hulled & halved

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place the butter in a 10-inch cast iron skillet. Place the pan the oven for 5 minutes or until the butter is completely melted, swirling the pan occasionally. Remove from the oven and set aside. Whisk together 1 cup of the sugar with the flour and milk in a medium bowl. Whisk together the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar and the cornstarch in another medium bowl. Add the strawberries and lemon juice to the cornstarch mixture, stirring to combine. Pour the batter into the melted butter in the cast iron skillet; do not stir. Spoon the strawberry mixture and any juices left in the bowl evenly over the batter; do not stir! Place the skillet on a foil-lined baking sheet and bake for 1 hour. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Sparkling Raspberry Limeade

1 cup granulated sugar

6 ounces raspberries, plus more for garnish

1 cup lime juice

1 liter club soda

1 lime, thinly sliced, for serving

Instructions

Combine the sugar, raspberries and 1 cup of water in a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer. Stir until the sugar dissolves. Press the berries with the back of a wooden spoon so their juices leach into the mixture. Let sit and steep until cool. Strain, discarding the solids. Combine the cooled raspberry syrup, lime juice and club soda in a large pitcher. Pour into tall glasses filled with ice and garnish with the lime slices and a few extra berries.