Chef Jamie Gwen with cooked meals you can freeze and reheat

Chef and radio host Jamie Gwen joined us live via Skype with cooked meals you can freeze and reheat. For more information on Chef Jamie Gwen you can visit her website or follow her on social media @ChefJamieGwen.

Multi-Cooker, slow cooker and pressure cooker courtesy of Kalorik. Big thanks to Melissa's Produce.

Slow Cooker Pulled Buffalo Chicken

Ingredients:

– 3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

– One 12-ounce bottle Frank’s Buffalo Sauce

– 1 package Hidden Valley Dry Ranch Mix

– 1/2 stick of unsalted butter

– Buns, Blue Cheese Dressing and Cole Slaw, for serving



Instructions:

– Put the chicken thighs and the buffalo sauce in your slow cooker and cook on low for 4-5 hours.

– Remove the chicken from and shred it from the bone, using two forks.

– Add the shredded chicken back to your slow cooker, add the ranch mix and the butter and stir until the ingredients are well mixed.

– Serve the pulled chicken on rolls with cole slaw.

Slow Cooked Meatballs in Red Sauce

These hoagies will disappear quickly, guaranteed! Make your own homemade sauce but use our frozen meatballs for a simpler preparation.



Ingredients:

For the Meatballs

– 1 pound ground beef

– 1 pound ground pork

– 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

– 1 cup Panko crumbs

– 1/2 cup whole milk, cold

– 1/4 cup ice cold water

– 2 large eggs, beaten

– 1/4 cup freshly chopped parsley

For the Sauce

– 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

– 1 small sweet yellow onion, minced

– 4 garlic cloves, minced

– 2 tablespoons tomato paste

– Two 28-ounce cans crushed tomatoes with the juice

– 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

– 1 teaspoon dried oregano

– 2 dried bay leaves

– 1 sprig fresh basil

– 24 freshly made or frozen meatballs

– 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

– Salt and freshly ground pepper

Instructions:

– Mix the ground meat with 3/4 cup of the cheese, the Panko crumbs, the cold milk, the cold water, eggs, 3/4 cup parsley and salt and pepper.

– Form the mixture into 36 golf-ball-sized meatballs.

– Heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil in your multi-cooker and set it to Sauté. Add the diced onion and sauté, stirring often, until soft and golden, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add the tomato paste, crushed tomatoes with the juice, sugar, oregano, bay leaves and the basil sprig and stir well. Season the sauce generously with salt and pepper.

– Set you slow cooker to Slow Cook on High and slow cook for 3-4 hours.



Makes a Big Batch of Meatballs in Red Sauce

Pressure Cooker Carnitas

So easy, so good!



Ingredients:

– One 4 to 5-pound pork shoulder, cut into pieces

– 2 tablespoons kosher salt

– 1 tablespoon ground cumin

– 2 teaspoons dried oregano

– 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

– 1 large onion, chopped

– 10 garlic cloves, minced

– 1 jalapeño pepper, cut in half and stems & seeds removed

– 2 cinnamon sticks

– 2 bay leaves

– Juice of 2 large oranges

– Juice of 1 lime

– 3 tablespoons olive oil

– Homemade pico de gallo, avocado & fresh cilantro leaves

Instructions:

– Cut the pork into 8 pieces and place in a large mixing bowl. Add the salt, cumin, oregano and pepper and toss to coat.

– Combine the pork, chopped onion, garlic, jalapeño, cinnamon sticks and bay leaves in your pressure cooker. Add the orange and lime juice and toss to coat. Lock on the lid and close the pressure valve. Cook at high pressure for 40 minutes. Allow a 20-minute (or full) natural pressure release.

– Remove the meat from the pressure cooker and shred the pork using two forks. Select Sauté/Browning on your pressure cooker and adjust to low heat. Simmer the liquid in the pressure cooker for 10 minutes. Pour the liquid into a large measuring cup and skim off the fat.

– Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil a large cast iron skillet over high heat. Add half of the shredded pork to the skillet. Cook for 1 minute, then add 1/2 cup of the reduced cooking liquid. Cook until the liquid has evaporated. Transfer the carnitas to a serving platter and repeat with the remaining olive oil, shredded pork and cooking liquid.

– Serve to tortillas, pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro leaves.



Serves 6 to 8

Pressure Cooker Mac N’ Cheese

Want to make a pressure cooker miracle? Try Chef Jamie’s 4-Ingredient Pressure Cooker Mac n’ Cheese! It’s crazy easy and super creamy and really delicious. It’s a simple, kid-friendly mac n’ cheese made with elbow macaroni and the secret is evaporated milk; evaporated milk contains 60% less water than regular milk so you get rich, creamy texture without any flour. Use gluten free pasta and this recipe is grain-free!

Ingredients:

– 1 pound elbow macaroni

– 4 1/2 cups water

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

– 1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk

– 12 ounces grated cheddar cheese

– Freshly ground pepper

Instructions:

– Combine macaroni, water salt and butter in the pot of your Kalorik pressure cooker. Lock the lid into place and set the pressure cooker to high for 4 minutes.

– Once the cooking time completes, allow the pressure cooker to cool for one minute, then carefully release the pressure.

– Remove the lid and stir the macaroni. Add the evaporated milk. Allow the pasta to stand for one minute. Turn on the “Browning” setting and add the cheese in large handfuls, stirring after each addition. Turn off the pressure cooker, add pepper to taste and serve.



Serves 8

Chocolate Decadence Cake

This slow cooker cake is so good…you’ll wait for it!

Ingredients:

– 1 box devil’s food cake mix

– 1 package instant chocolate pudding

– 1 cup whole milk

– 3 eggs

– 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

– 1/4 cup sour cream

– 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

– 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

– 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

– Non-Stick Cooking spray

– Ice cream

Instructions:

– In a large bowl, combine the cake and pudding mixes. Whisk to combine. Add milk, eggs, melted butter, sour cream, vanilla, and salt and mix until smooth. Fold in the chocolate chips.

– Spray the insert in your slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Add the batter and smooth the top with a spatula. Cook on high for 2 to 2 1/2 hours, checking at 2 hours to make sure the edges aren’t burning. The finished cake should be gooey in the center and set on the sides. Serve with ice cream.