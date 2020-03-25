Chef Jamie Gwen with pantry, fridge & freezer-friendly recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef and radio host Jamie Gwen joined us live via Skype with pantry, fridge and freezer-friendly recipes.

See below for the recipes featured in the segment.

Slow Cooker Lemon Thyme Roasted Chicken

Start this recipe in the morning and you’ll have the chicken ready to rock by dinnertime. Serve with some beautiful veggies and use the leftovers the next day for some chicken salad or some homemade chicken noodle soup!

Directions:

Season a 4-pound roasting chicken, that you’ve removed the giblets from and rinsed and dried, liberally with salt and pepper or rub it with your favorite dry rub. Stuff a quartered lemon inside the chicken along with a few garlic cloves and a few sprigs of fresh thyme. Place a ramekin upside down in the bottom of your slow cooker to raise the chicken from sitting on the bottom of the pot. Place the chicken on top of the ramekin in your slow cooker and surround it with another quartered lemon, more peeled garlic cloves and a few more thyme sprigs. Cover and cook on high for 4 – 5 hours.

Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Gingered Sweet Potatoes

You’ll love this sheet pan meal; everything roasted together on a baking sheet makes dinner simple and delicious. Serve with a simple salad and dinner is ready!

Ingredients:

- 3 sweet potatoes - peeled, halved, and sliced 1/2-inch thick

- 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger

- 3 tablespoons olive oil

- 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

- 1 teaspoon chili powder

- 1 teaspoon salt

- One pork tenderloin (about 1 to 1 1/2 pounds)

- Lime wedges, for serving

Directions:

- Preheat the oven to 450°F. On a rimmed baking sheet, combine the sweet potatoes, ginger and olive oil and toss to coat. Season the mixture with salt and pepper and spread the potatoes in an even layer.

- In a small mixing bowl, combine the brown sugar, chili powder and salt. Rub the mixture all over the pork tenderloin and place the tenderloin in the center of the baking sheet, on top of the potatoes.

- Roast until a thermometer inserted into the center of the pork reads 145°F, about 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the pork rest for 5 minutes before serving.

- Thinly slice the pork and serve with the roasted sweet potatoes and lime wedges, for garnish.

Serves 4

Simple Salsa Chili

This one-pot chili can be made with meat or vegetarian by omitting the meat and using vegetable broth. The salsa adds tomatoey goodness and using canned beans makes dinner simply delicious!

Ingredients:

- 4 tablespoons olive oil

- 1 pound ground meat, optional (beef, turkey, chicken)

- 1 yellow onion, diced

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 2 tablespoons chili powder

- One 16-ounce jar of your favorite salsa

- One 4-ounce can diced green chilies

- 1 cup low-sodium beef, chicken or veggie broth

- 2 cups canned white, black and pinto beans, rinsed & drained

- Salt and freshly ground pepper

- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar or sugar substitute

- Fresh cilantro or parsley leaves

- Tortilla Chips, Tortillas or Cooked Rice

Directions:

- Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large pot over high heat.

- Add the ground meat, if using, and cook until golden brown all over, stirring often.

- Remove the meat and drain the pot.

- Add the additional olive oil and the onions and sauté, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes.

- Add the garlic and chili powder and cook for 1 minute.

- Add the ground meat back to the pot along with the salsa, diced green chilies and broth. Season with salt, pepper and sugar.

- Cook for 20 minutes to meld the flavors.

- Add the beans and cook for 10 minutes more.

- Stir in the cilantro or parsley leaves right before serving.

- Serve with Tortilla Chips, for dipping, or over rice or with warm tortillas.

Serves 4

Banana Nice Cream

This Banana Ice Cream is really easy to make at home, and you can add a bevy of delicious additions.

Directions:

-The secret is to have frozen, sliced bananas on-hand in the freezer at all times. Use very ripe bananas, slice them into 1/2-inch slices and place them in a single layer on a silicone-lined baking sheet. Freeze them until solid, then lift them form the baking sheet and place them in a resealable plastic bag. Store them in the freezer.

- When it’s time to make the nice cream, place 1 cup of the frozen banana slices in your food processor. Add cocoa powder, vanilla bean paste or pure vanilla extract, spices, or other frozen fruits. You can also stir in almond butter, peanut butter, tahini or coconut cream. A tablespoon or so for every banana should be plenty.

- Turn the food processor on high and process until smooth, stopping to scrape the inside of the bowl often. You’ll see your bananas transform into a creamy mixture that resembles soft serve ice cream. Give it a taste-test and adjust your add-ins, if needed. Then indulge!

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 25, 2020.