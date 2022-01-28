Chef Meg Walker shares some game day snacks

The CEO and Executive Chef Of Made By Meg Catering Meg Walker joined us with game day snacks. For this year’s Super Bowl, Meg’s LA-based catering company is an official contracted caterer for a VIP event at Sofi Stadium. For more information on Meg, you can go to her website or follow them on Instagram.

For the mini L.A. dogs that Meg demonstrated during the segment, see the recipe below.

Mini L.A. Dog

L.A. in a bite! Mini Beef Hot Dog with Shishito Pepper relish in a toasted Brioche hot dog bun.

Ingredients

1lb Bacon

1pkg Hot Dogs, cut into thirds

12 Brioche Rolls

¼ cup Brown Sugar

½ Cup Mayonnaise

Shishito Pepper Relish

½ cup Red Onion, thinly sliced

6 oz Shishito Peppers, stemmed and chopped

2 T Red Wine Vinegar

TT Salt and Pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with tin foil and non-stick spray Using kitchen scissors cut bacon into thirds. There’s no need to cut each individual piece; cut the whole slab at one time. Wrap 1/3 of each bacon slice around a hot dog and secure with a toothpick. After all hot dog pieces are wrapped, place them on the baking sheet and sprinkle brown sugar on top of each piece. Bake wrapped sausages for 40-45 minutes or until the bacon is crispy and the brown sugar has melted. While hot dogs are baking… Trim your brioche rolls to mini hot dog bun size. Make Shishito Pepper Relish: Add 1/2 cup thinly sliced Red Onion to skillet. Cook and stir over medium 4 minutes or until tender. Add 6 oz. stemmed and chopped shishito peppers. Cook 4 minutes or until browned, stirring occasionally. Stir in 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, scraping up any browned bits. Cook, uncovered, 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Season with salt and black pepper. Chill, covered. Place finished hot dogs in buns, drizzle with mayo, top with Shishito Pepper Relish.



This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 28, 2022.