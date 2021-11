Sheldon Simeon, two-time Top Chef finalist and owner of Tin Roof in Maui, joined with a taste of his new cookbook “Cook Real Hawai’i.” For more information, visit his website or follow Sheldon on Instagram. You can meet Sheldon at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Anajak Thai Cuisine in Sherman Oaks.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 30, 2021.