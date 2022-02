Chef Tamearra Dyson, executive chef and CEO of Souley Vegan Restaurants, joined us live to talk about becoming the first-ever vegan chef to beat Bobby Flay in his popular food competition series.

Chef Tamearra brought the veggie burger that did it along with other specialties from Souley Vegan.

Visit Souley Vegan’s website for more information or follow on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 21, 2022.