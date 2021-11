Chef TJ Lee offers unique Thanksiving menu ideas inspired by the flavors of her Taiwanese upbringing. Lee is one of five chefs sharing holiday meal ideas across five days in Kitchn’s Thanksgiving Food Fest, a virtual event Nov. 7-11. View recipes for Chef Lee’s Taiwanese Cucumber Salad, Hot Pot Pork Broth and Matcha Tiramisu Cup at Kitchn.com.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Nov. 6, 2021.