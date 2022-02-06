Chef Vallerie Archer on hosting a DIY Valentine’s Day sushi dinner

Drought conditions are nothing new to Californians, who are experiencing an exceptionally dry start to 2022 after there were some brief signs of improvement last winter.

Across the Golden State, residents are trying to get more water-wise. People with large grass yards (and even larger water bills) may be considering alternative groundcovers or even artificial turf for the first time. Gardeners who find their beloved greenery struggling through the summer might be looking for something more hearty.