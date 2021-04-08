Chic beach set-up ideas with lifestyle expert Stacie Krajchir

For more info on everything featured in the segment and more on lifestyle expert Stacie Krajchir-Tom visit her website. You can follow her on social media @pancakesandhula

Social Distanced Set Up

Use beach gear, towels and throws to create extra space around you.

Beach Throw

Thin, quick-dry, multipurpose beach throw, that doubles as a towel. Lightweight, easy to carry around. Available at thecovecollection.com

Oversized Towels

Better Homes & Gardens 100% Cotton Reversible Cabana Stripe Oversized Beach Towel is highly absorbent and super soft, designed with an antimicrobial treatment to help fight mildew and also has a hanging loop. Available at Walmart.

Wet/Dry Pouch

Mainstays Wet / Dry Pouch, variety of colors and patterns. Perfect for storing beach essentials. Available at Walmart.

Kick Up the Comfort

Ballast Beach Pillow

Ballast Beach Pillow is the only pillow designed to withstand the wet and windy conditions at the beach. Choose between two fashionable color variations and a fun pattern design that features the lovable Ballast Beach Sloth. Ditch that rolled-up towel, and treat your lovely head to the beach pillow it deserves. Available at ballastgear.com

Rattan Beach Lounger

Bring comfort and style to the beach with this lightweight folding rattan beach lounger. Natural, handwoven. You can take your sling chair anywhere as it folds for easy travel and storage. Available at thecovecollection.com

Sling Back Chair

Reach peak relaxation in these super stylish sling-back beach chairs from Society 6. A wide variety of patterns and colors. Hammock-style seat and recline in multiple positions for whatever your lounging style may be. Available at society6.com

Food and Drink Storage



Wild Monstera Cooler Bag

Two separate compartments give you extra space for snacks, treats and drinks. This bag will hold it all! Insulated and water-resistant lining keeps everything cold. Available at thesomewhereco.com

Sunshine Fruit Lunch Satchel

Stylish, steal-worthy portable snack cooler and lunch bag. Bright, colorful and so many chic patterns to choose from. Made from polyester canvas with an insulated lining. Available at thesomewhereco.com

Round Small Beach Table

Chic surface to have on hand at the beach — use it to hold bottles, snacks, keep your phone handy or as décor for an elevated beach setting. Available at thecovecollection.com

Natural Picnic Basket

This chic picnic basket by Kazi Goods is incredibly versatile– use it to pack a picnic, hold your beach blankets, or use it to store beach must-haves. Friends will be impressed by your globally conscious taste in this fashion accessory. Your purchase works towards alleviating poverty and unemployment in East Africa while supporting artisans in their pursuit of greater things. Available at kazigoods.com

Stay, Sip and Surf

If Hawaii is on your post-pandemic wishlist, Kaimana Beach Hotel is the perfect slice of Paradise. Located at the end of Waikiki below Diamond Head, it’s one of the quietest beaches and best surf breaks. The hotel was recently transformed and now features a modern-boho aesthetic with an all-new, chic lobby, Hau Tree restaurant and sunset bar, private dining room and five top floor suites with spacious outdoor balconies. Your ultimate aloha beach setup awaits you! Visit their website for more information.



This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 8, 2021.