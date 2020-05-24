Live Now
Back on track (live from Charlotte)

Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf on iconic season in ESPN’s “The Last Dance”

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jerry Reinsdorf, owner of NBA’s Chicago Bulls and MLB’s Chicago White Sox, discusses the Bulls’ 1998 season highlighted in ESPN’s hit documentary series, ‘The Last Dance.’

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Share this story

KTLA Entertainment on YouTube

Watch more interviews on YouTube.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter