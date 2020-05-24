Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf on iconic season in ESPN’s “The Last Dance”

Jerry Reinsdorf, owner of NBA’s Chicago Bulls and MLB’s Chicago White Sox, discusses the Bulls’ 1998 season highlighted in ESPN’s hit documentary series, ‘The Last Dance.’
Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
by: Ashley ReganPosted: / Updated:
Jerry Reinsdorf, owner of NBA’s Chicago Bulls and MLB’s Chicago White Sox, discusses the Bulls’ 1998 season highlighted in ESPN’s hit documentary series, ‘The Last Dance.’
Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Watch more interviews on YouTube.