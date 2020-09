September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. CHLA patient and cancer survivor Malakai Carey and his mom Cheri joined us to share his courageous story. For more info on Malakai you can follow him on Instagram @MalakaiCarey

For more info on Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, you visit their website or follow them on Instagram @childrensla

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 30, 2020.