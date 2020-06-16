Children’s Hospital Los Angeles ranked #1 in Western U.S.

U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospital Survey is out, and for the fourth year in a row, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles achieved the number one ranking in the Western US. CHLA also received the top five ranking in the country for the second year in a row. CHLA’s Chief Medical Officer, renowned surgeon Dr. Jim Stein joined us with more details on this prestigious ranking and to talk more about the medical advancements Children’s Hospital Los Angeles achieved this past year. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 16, 2020.