CHLA’s 4th Annual Walk & Play L.A. with honorary hosts Justin & Kourtney Turner

Honorary Hosts Justin and Kourtney Turner joined us live to tell us all about CHLA’s 4th Annual Walk and Play LA. This is a family-friendly community event that celebrates and promotes the well-being of children in Los Angeles and celebrates the frontline heroes who are working hard every day to keep our kids safe. In response to COVID-19, this year’s event is virtual, so it’s easy to rally your friends and family to give back to an important cause, all from the safety of your own home, yard or neighborhood. The event will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Sign up to register for free at walkandplayla.org

For more info on Justin and Kourtney Turner, you can visit their foundation’s website or follow them on Instagram @redturn2 and @court_with_a_k

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 14, 2020.