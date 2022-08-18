Zach Abrams, the Assistant Vice President of Community Engagement for Children’s Health of Orange County (CHOC), joined us live to preview their upcoming CHOC Adventure in the Park event.

CHOC and Disneyland® Resort are throwing a 30th-anniversary party like no other! After 30 years of walking for kids, they have reimagined their annual fundraising collaboration. This brand-new event will bring the community together for the single goal of raising funds for health care programs, education and research for Southern California’s kids.

The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 27.

Visit CHOC’s website for more information on the event or follow on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 18, 2022.