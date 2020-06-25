Choreographer and celebrity trainer Isaac Calpito on his viral Torch’d workouts

Former Broadway Star, Celebrity Trainer Isaac Calpito joined us live to talk about his Instagram live workout classes that have gone viral. What started as a one-time only class during quarantine has turned into a super popular daily workout for thousands of people across the world including big name celebs. His celeb fans include Kelly Ripa, Vanessa Hudgens, Jessica Chastain and more. You can work out with Isaac every day on IG live at 11a Eastern time @IsaacBoots. For more info on Isaac, you can also visit his website.
