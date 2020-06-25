Choreographer and celebrity trainer Isaac Calpito on his viral Torch’d workouts

Gayle Anderson was live in Laguna Beach because the annual Summer Sawdust Festival faces some changes this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Normally, today would have been the beginning of a Summer of art, art classes, entertainment and food event that would have lasted eleven weeks through the first weekend of September. But, due to the Coronavirus, the Sawdust Festival artists say the event is scheduled to open Friday, July 17th as a smaller weekend only outdoor marketplace with more than one-hundred Sawdust artists on rotation during the course of the Summer. We introduce art lovers to some of the Sawdust artists participating in the this DIFFERENT Summer Sawdust Festival. Today, we learn about the work of artist David Kizziar of Bluebird Studio Arts.