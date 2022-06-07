Chris Byrne a.k.a “The Toy Guy” came to town from New York City with his “Hot Products Great Toys for the Summer Fun!” list.

Chris says “…here it is summer of 2022. COVID-19 isn’t done with us yet, but people are a little more courageous about travel, thanks to vaccines and continued attention to being careful. However, prices for airfares, gas, and hotels are way up, so we’re predicting that vacations are going to be a bit shorter and perhaps a bit closer to home. That means that the backyard continues to be a hot destination for Summer fun…”

He says in 2021, spending on toys and particularly outdoor items skyrocketed. And this year looks like it’s going to be about the same. You’ll be able to find bikes, swing sets, and pools more easily, but those are infrequent purchases. So, if you’re looking to restock the toy box for this summer, Chris says you will want to check out his list of the cool stuff he has been playing with.

Chris Byrne “The Toy Guy”

Making the World A Better Place to Play!

Hot Products Great Toys for Summer Fun!

Gayle was live at Kip’s Toyland, L.A’s Oldest Toy Store, established in 1945. Kip’s is famous for toys that do not plug in! Kip’s believes in the joy of play and interaction with others and being a kid no matter what your age!

Kip’s Toyland

The Original Farmers Market

6333 West 3rd Street, Suite 720

Los Angeles, CA 90036

323-939-8334

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on June 6, 2022.