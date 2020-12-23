Christmas breakfast recipe ideas with pastry chef and cookbook author Waylynn Lucas

Pastry chef, Food Network Judge, and the author of the cookbook Sunny-Side Up, Chef Waylynn Lucas joined us live with Christmas breakfast ideas. Waylynn’s cookbook called Sunny-Side Up: More than 100 Breakfast and Brunch Recipes from the Essential Egg to the Perfect Pastry is available on Amazon.

For more info on Waylynn, you can follow her on Instagram @WaylynnLucas

For the eggs benedict recipe that Waylynn highlighted in the segment, see the details below.

Brothers Benny

This is an adaptation of my brother’s blender hollandaise sauce, which originated from the Joy of Cooking. As a family tradition on Christmas morning after opening presents, my brother would make eggs benedict for everyone, using the leftover ham from Christmas eve dinner. To use his words, not mine, he didn’t ever contribute much to the holiday, so this was his way of making up for it, and I’ll tell ya, it earned my forgiveness, at least for a day. We would then proceed to lounge around and watch TV and sleep the rest of the day in our ugly Christmas pajamas, that are as well a Christmas tradition in our family.

Serves 2 full, or 4 half

Prep time 15 minutes

Cook time 10 minutes

3 egg yolks

½ lemon, juice

pinch Cayenne pepper, plus more for garnish

¼ tsp salt + pinch

7 TB butter, melted

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

4-6 large eggs

4-6 slices, ham, or

(4-6 slices smoked salmon, garnish with fresh dill, or chives)

(8-10 stalks asparagus, steamed) Place stalks of asparagus in a shallow pan with a ½” of water over medium heat. Cook and steam asparagus until it is a nice bright green and fork-tender. Cut stalks in half and place four slices of asparagus on each English muffin.

2-3 English muffins, toasted

water for poaching eggs

1 TB Vinegar, white distilled

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on December 23, 2020.