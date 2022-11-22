Gayle Anderson reports Armstrong Garden Centers are not waiting for the day after Thanksgiving to get into the Christmas spirit. Their stores are decorated and they have taken delivery of hundreds of Poinsettias and a huge variety of Christmas trees.

We take a look at the selection, quality and care information and check prices, which are expected to be higher than usual due to the current level of inflation.

Christmas Season 2022

Armstrong Garden Centers

352 East Glenarm Street

Pasadena, CA 91106

armstronggarden.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 22, 2022.