Christmas trees available at Armstrong Garden Centers in Pasadena

Gayle Anderson was live at Armstrong Garden Centers in Pasadena, which has just received a shipment of fresh Christmas trees.

According to the Christmas Tree Promotion Board, a national research and promotion program who says its mission is to share the benefits of fresh Christmas trees, there has been an increase in interest and sales of fresh Christmas trees due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Board says more people are home due to pandemic restrictions and they realize they have time to care for and water a live Christmas tree. Also, The Board says with holiday parades and holiday festivals canceled, stir-crazy families are looking for a safe way to create special memories.

Fresh Cut Christmas Trees Are Here!

Armstrong Garden Centers

Shop In-Store (There are Covid-19 Safety Rules) or Online

352 East Glenarm Street

Pasadena, CA 91106

1(626) 799-7139

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or emailat Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 30, 2020.