Cilantro Lime wins America’s egg farmers best egg dish challenge in L.A.

Celebrity chef and TV host Chef Lovely, and Cilantro Lime owner Chef Leo Matias joined us live to tell us all about the #EggDishChallenge.

America’s egg farmers partnered with Chef Lovely to show support for local independent restaurants after an economically hard year. They launched the #EggDishChallenge, challenging TikTok-ers to share the best egg dish in their town.

Chef Leo’s huevos rancheros recipe won as the best egg dish in Los Angeles.

For more information Cilantro Lime, visit the restaurant’s website.

And for more information on Chef Lovely and her show “Lovely Bites,” on OWN, visit the network’s website

or follow her on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 4, 2021.