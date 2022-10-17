“Corteo”, one of the most enchanting productions from Cirque du Soleil is heading to Los Angeles, set to charm audiences with an alluring storyline, magnificent acrobatic feats, and an atmosphere like never seen before.

KTLA got an exclusive preview of what ticket holders can expect when the performers take center stage at the Microsoft Theater from March 23 – April 30.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Oct. 24 at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 17, 2022.