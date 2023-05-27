More than 40 million Americans may be a decade overdue for a cancer screening due to new guidelines. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has issued a new draft recommendation for breast cancer screenings.

One in 8 American women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Now the task force is urging all women at average risk of breast cancer to start screening every other year starting at age 40.

City of Hope surgical oncologist Dr. Hans Schoellhammer explains the change and breast cancer survivor Vanessa Sandez discusses her cancer journey following a surprise diagnosis at age 40.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 27, 2023.