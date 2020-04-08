Clean Sweep Group Inc. offers comprehensive infection prevention services

Gayle Anderson learns about the work of the Clean Sweep Group, Inc., which claims to be the first company of its kind to offer comprehensive infection prevention services using microbial cleaning and education to businesses and residences of all sizes. The company is attracting more than the usual attention because its UV-C process is being used by hospitals to kill the presence of the COVID-19 virus on surfaces.



Clean Sweep Group Inc.

1-888-631-0054

