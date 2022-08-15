Gayle Anderson watched the work of one of the many companies using ultraviolet radiation (UV-C), to destroy bacteria. The Clean Sweep Group, Inc., specializes in UV-C surface disinfection in healthcare and commercial settings.

There is interest in the CSGI UV-C robotic disinfection system now that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has announced new Covid-19 guidelines essentially easing restrictions and there is growing concern about the Monkeypox virus.

The Food and Drug Administration reports UV-C has effectively been used for decades to reduce the spread of bacteria.

Autonomous Disinfection

OhmniClean

Clean Sweep Group, Inc

888-631-0054

csgiusa.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 15, 2022.