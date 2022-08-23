The likelihood of a “megastorm” occurring in California has doubled due to climate change, according to a new study published earlier this month. With it, could come the potential for devastating flooding throughout much of the state.

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain joined the KTLA 5 Morning News to talk about the study that he co-authored and explain his findings and what could possibly be done to avoid such a disaster.

For more information on Swain and his other work, you can visit UCLA’s website or follow him on Twitter.

