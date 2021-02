Gayle Anderson was live in Exposition Park with a preview of this afternoon’s landing of NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance. This is NASA’s 9th mission to the Red Planet. Along with characterizing the planet’s geology and climate, and paving the way for human exploration beyond the Moon, the rover is focused on astrobiology, or the study of life throughout the universe. Perseverance is tasked with searching for telltale signs that microbial life might have lived on Mars billions of years ago. It will collect rock core samples in metal tubes, and future missions would return these samples to Earth for deeper study.

We can watch the afternoon landing and mission on mars.nasa.gov/mars2020