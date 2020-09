The co-founders of Pair of Thieves Alan Stuart, Cash Warren and David Ehrenberg joined us live with details on their brand that’s all about stylish and comfortable basics and their story of success. For more info on Pair of Thieves, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram. Pair of Thieves is available at Target, Kohl’s and Amazon.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 1, 2020.